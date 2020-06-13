PBVI vs PCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - June 14th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PBVI v PCC match of the Czech T10 Super Series 2020.

The PBVI take on PCC in Match 6 of the Czech T10 Super Series 2020.

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy

The final group stage encounter as part of the Group 1 fixtures of the ongoing ECN Czech T10 Super Series will see the Prague Barbarian Visigoths going up against Prague CC Kings.

Both teams will be coming into this clash on the back of one loss and one win from their two matches so far, and the two units will be keen to pick up a win and book a spot in the knockout clashes.

Squads to choose from

PBVI

S Grover, A Rai, Y Salian, P Kumar, S Pohkriyal, C Meher, C Thambi, V Krishnan, H Chaganty, P Nandivada, R Rungta, N Achuthan, B Samad, R Sangam and B Inamdar

PCC

H Ahmad, S Gladson, S Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, A Ashokan, S Roy Dias, P Sadasivan, M Glew, M Sahijwani, S Maduranga, S Gnanatheeswaran, S Udugula, N Vallaru and R Krishnan Guruswamy.

Predicted Playing XIs

PBVI

S Pokhriyal, S Grover, A Rai, B Samad, C Thambi, H Chaganty, Y Salian, P Nandivada, P Kumar, V Krishnan, N Achuthan.

PCC

H Ahmad, S Ramakrishnan, SSR Dias, A Ashokan, P Sadasivan, S Gladson, M Glew, S Maduranga, S Gnanatheeswaran, S Udugala, N Vallaru.

Match Details

Match: Prague Barbarian Visigoths vs Prague CC Kings

Date: June 14, 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: June Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

There's some prediction of rain affecting the match, but the overhead clouds will certainly help the seamers get some purchase off the surface. Spinners haven't had too much to work with, and the same trend is expected to continue.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Fantasy Suggestions

PBVI v PCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H Ahmad, S Grover, A Ashok, S Roy Dias, S Ramakrishna, Y Salian, S Pokhriyal, P Sadasivan, S Maduranga, N Vallaru, R Sangam.

Captain - A Ashok, Vice-captain - S Grover

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Grover, A Ashok, S Roy Dias, S Pokhriyal, C Meher, P Sadasivan, M Glew, N Chaganty, N Vallaru, N Achutan, R Sangam.

Captain - S Pokhriyal, Vice-captain - A Ashokan