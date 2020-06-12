PBVI vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - June 13th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PBVI vs UCC match of the Czech T10 Super Series 2020.

The Prague Barbarian Visigoths take on United CC in Match 1 of the Czech T10 Super Series 2020.

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy

The first game of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series league pits the Prague Barbarian Visigoths against United CC at the June Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague.

Both teams will be looking to set the tone for the rest of their campaigns, with every match being crucial to the cause.

Although both sides look evenly matched on paper, Prague Barbarian Visigoths, with the likes of Sahil Grover and Charles Thambi, will head into this match as the slight favourites.

All in all, both PBVI and UCC should go all out in what should be a great start to the ECN Czech Super Series T10 League.

Squads to choose from

PBVI

S Grover, A Rai, Y Salian, P Kumar, S Pohkriyal, C Meher, C Thambi, V Krishnan, H Chaganty, P Nandivada, R Rungta, N Achuthan, B Samad, R Sangam and B Inamdar

UCC

A Singh, C Sharma, S Joshi, U Kanyal, S Raizada, V Elugula, M Parikh, P Bagauly, N Pandit, R Magare, K Deshmukh, N Patel, A Shukla, M Nawab, A Pangarkar, S Awati, A Deshpande and C Parchure

Predicted Playing XIs

PBVI

S Grover, A Rai, Y Salian, S Pokhriyal, P Kumar, C Thambi, V Krishnan, R Rungta, N Achuthan, B Samad and P Nandivada

UCC

A Singh, C Sharma, U Kanyal, S Joshi, P Bagauly, N Pandit, K Deshmukh, N Patel, A Pangarkar, A Shukla and A Deshpande.

Match Details

Match: Prague Barbarian Visigoths vs United CC

Date: June 13, 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: June Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game is on the cards, and teams will look to bowl first at this venue regardless of the format. Although a few clouds are expected to make an appearance, the batsmen should be able to play their natural game. There isn't much on offer for the spinners, while changes of pace could be the key for the pacers on this track.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Fantasy Suggestions

PBVI vs UCC Dream11 Fantasy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Grover, A Singh, Y Salian, S Pokhriyal, U Kanyal, V Krishnan, P Bagauly, B Samad, N Achuthan, A Shukla and A Deshpande

Captain - Y Salian, Vice-captain - P Bagauly

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Grover, A Singh, Y Salian, S Pokhriyal, U Kanyal, C Thambi, P Bagauly, A Rai, R Rungta A Shukla and A Deshpande

Captain - S Grover, Vice-captain - P Bagauly