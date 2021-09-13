BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup, Match 6

PCB Blasters will take on PCB Challengers in match number six of the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup at the Oval Academy Ground in Karachi on Monday.

Both PCB Blasters and PCB Challengers have had a commanding start to the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup, winning two games each so far. While the PCB Blasters have won both games comfortably, the PCB Challengers won the first match comprehensively before registering a nervy one-run win in their second.

BLA-W vs CHA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

PCB Blasters: Nahida Khan, Gul Feroza (wk), Shawal Zulfiqar, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (c), Nida Dar, Fatima Sana, Noreen Yaqub, Saima Malik, Syeda Aroob Shah, Aisha Jawed

PCB Challengers: Sidra Amin, Fareeha Mehmood, Javeria Khan (c), Iram Javed, Najiha Alvi (wk), Dua Majid, Saba Nazir, Anoosha Nasir, Waheeda Akhtar, Syeda Masooma Zahra, Gulrukh

Match Details

BLA-W vs CHA-W, Match 6, Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup

Date & Time: September 13th 2021, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Oval Academy Ground, Karachi

Pitch Report

Two Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup games have been played at the Oval Academy Ground in Karachi, with 256 and 195 being the first-innings scores at the venue. Both matches were won by the teams batting first. While there has been some turn available for the spinners, the pacers have found movement with the new ball.

Today’s BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Fareeha Mehmood – The PCB Challengers stumper has been in solid form, scoring 86 runs in two Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup games. She has been decent behind the stumps as well.

Batters

Nahida Khan – The PCB Blasters opener is currently leading the run-scoring charts in the 50-over competition, amassing 149 runs in two games.

Iram Javed – Javed is third on the list of Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup's leading run-scorers. She has managed 132 runs so far.

All-rounders

Nida Dar - The premier Pakistan all-rounder has bowled beautifully in the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 2.28. She has also scored 49 runs.

Saba Nazir – Nazir may not have contributed much with the, bat but she has returned with four wickets from two games.

Bowlers

Waheeda Akhtar – Akhtar is bowling really well, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 3.33.

Anoosha Nasir – Nasir is another bowler who has been consistent in the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of 3.94.

Top 5 best players to pick in BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Nida Dar (BLA-W): 226 points

Iram Javed (CHA-W): 194 points

Nahida Khan (BLA-W): 178 points

Fareeha Mehmood (CHA-W): 139 points

Javeria Khan (CHA-W): 130 points

Important stats for BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Nida Dar: 49 runs & 4 wickets from two games

Nahida Khan: 147 runs from two games

Iram Javed: 132 runs from two games

Omaima Sohail: 3 wickets from two games

BLA-W vs CHA-W Dream 11 Prediction (Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team for PCB Blasters vs PCB Challengers - Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sidra Nawaz, Fareeha Mehmood, Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Iram Javed, Nida Dar, Saba Nazir, Omaima Sohail, Waheeda Akhtar, Saima Malik, Anoosha Nasir

Captain: Nida Dar. Vice-captain: Javeria Khan

Dream11 Team for PCB Blasters vs PCB Challengers - Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Fareeha Mehmood, Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Iram Javed, Nida Dar, Saba Nazir, Omaima Sohail, Shawal Zulfiqar, Waheeda Akhtar, Fatima Sana, Anoosha Nasir

Captain: Nida Dar. Vice-captain: Iram Javed

