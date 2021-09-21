CHA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup Final

PCB Challengers (CHA-W) will take on PCB Blasters (BLA-W) in the final of the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup at the National Stadium in Karachi on Tuesday.

Both teams have been consistent in the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup, winning five of their six games each. Moreover, they are the only teams to beat each other in the tournament. PCB Challengers finished atop the standings owing to having a better net run rate.

CHA-W vs BLA-W Probable Playing 11 today

PCB Challengers: Najiha Alvi (wk), Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan (c), Iram Javed, Waheeda Akhtar, Anoosha Nasir, Saba Nazir, Fareeha Mahmood, Syeda Masooma Zehra Fatima, Dua Majeed, Diana Baig

PCB Blasters: Sidra Nawaz (c & wk), Gul Feroza, Omaima Sohail, Nahida Khan, Shawal Zulfiqar, Noren Yaqoob, Fajar Naved, Arijah Haseeb, Syeda Aroob Shah, Nida Dar, Saima Malik

Match Details

CHA-W vs BLA-W, Final, Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup

Date & Time: September 21st 2021, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The National Stadium in Karachi has hosted six games in the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup, with only two of those seeing scores in excess of 200 posted by the teams batting first. The average first-innings score at the venue in the tournament is about 195. Generally the bowlers have dominated proceedings on this ground and more of the same can be expected from today's game.

Today’s CHA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Fareeha Mahmood – The PCB Challengers stumper has contributed decently with the bat in the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup, amassing 132 runs in five innings.

Batters

Javeria Khan - Javeria Khan is the joint third-highest runscorer in the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup with 268 runs at an average of 53.60.

Nahida Khan - Nahida Khan is the second-highest run-getter in the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup. She has accumulated 273 runs, getting dismissed only thrice.

All-rounders

Nida Dar – The veteran off-spinning all-rounder is leading the wicket-taking charts in the tournament with 13 scalps to her name. She has also scored 144 runs.

Saba Nazir – Nazir has been superb with the ball, picking up 12 wickets at an economy rate of 4.05 in the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup.

Bowlers

Waheeda Akhtar – The PCB Challengers pacer has 10 wickets to her name at an economy rate of 2.82.

Saima Malik – Malik has picked up six wickets at an economy rate of 2.82 in the Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup.

Top 5 best players to pick in CHA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Nida Dar (BLA-W): 705 points

Waheeda Akhtar (CHA-W): 437 points

Saba Nazir (CHA-W): 411 points

Anoosha Nasir (CHA-W): 402 points

Omaima Sohail (BLA-W): 386 points

Important stats for CHA-W vs BLA-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Nida Dar: 13 wickets from six innings & 144 runs from four innings

Omaima Sohail: 10 wickets from six innings

Waheeda Akhtar: 10 wickets from six innings (12 maidens)

Anoosha Nasir: 12 wickets from six innings

CHA-W vs BLA-W Dream 11 Prediction (Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup)

Dream11 Team for PCB Challengers vs PCB Blasters - Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021-22 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sidra Nawaz, Fareeha Mahmood, Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Iram Javed, Nida Dar, Saba Nazir, Omaima Sohail, Waheeda Akhtar, Saima Malik, Anoosha Nasir

Captain: Nida Dar. Vice-captain: Saba Nazir

Dream11 Team for PCB Challengers vs PCB Blasters - Pakistan Women’s One-Day Cup 2021-22 Final.

Also Read

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Fareeha Mahmood, Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Iram Javed, Gul Feroza, Nida Dar, Saba Nazir, Omaima Sohail, Diana Baig, Waheeda Akhtar, Saima Malik

Captain: Nida Dar. Vice-captain: Iram Javed

Edited by Samya Majumdar