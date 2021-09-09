CHA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Cup Women’s One-Day 2021-22 Match 2

PCB Challengers take on PCB Strikers in the second match of this Pakistan Cup Women’s One-Day 2021-22. The Oval Academy Ground in Karachi will be the venue for this game.

This tournament kickstarts the women’s cricket season in Pakistan. PCB Challengers have the likes of Javeria Khan, Diana Baig and Sidra Amin in their ranks. Meanwhile, PCB Strikers boast of Kainat Imtiaz, Ayesha Naseem and Ayesha Zafar.

CHA-W vs STR-W Probable Playing 11 today

PCB Challengers: Iram Javed, Sidra Amin, Javeria Khan (c), Anoosha Nasir, Fareeha Mehmood (wk), Khadija Chishty, Diana Baig, Dua Majid, Nazish Rafique, Saba Nazir, Waheeda Akhtar

PCB Strikers: Ayesha Naseem, Ayesha Zafar, Kainat Imtiaz (c), Aima Saleem Satti, Bisma Amjad, Fatima Khan, Hafsa Khalid, Jaweria Rauf, Natalia Parvaiz, Syeda Asma Amin (wk), Tuba Hassan

Match Details

Match: PCB Challengers v PCB Strikers

Date: September 9th 2021, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Oval Academy Ground, Karachi

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Oval Academy Ground in Karachi is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, it will also assist the bowlers. There might be some nip and movement for the pacers early on and spin is likely to be a part as well. Thus, an all-round track is expected for this game.

Today’s CHA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Fareeha Mehmood – The 27-year-old stumper has featured in a handful of T20Is for Pakistan back in 2018. She can score some vital runs and is safe behind the stumps.

Batters

Javeria Khan – The PCB Challengers skipper is one of the premier Pakistan batters. She has amassed 2777 runs at an average of 28.92 in ODI cricket.

Ayesha Zafar – Zafar has been around the Pakistan Women’s side for a while now. She has played 26 ODIs and has scored 445 runs.

All-rounders

Anoosha Nasir – Nasir is someone who can contribute effectively with both bat and ball. She has the knack of picking wickets regularly and can be handy with the bat.

Kainat Imtiaz – The seam-bowling all-rounder can have an all-round impact. She has played 29 internationals for Pakistan Women and has a decent record.

Bowlers

Diana Baig – The 25-year-old Pakistan seamer is a wicket-taker. She has taken 36 wickets in ODI cricket so far in her career.

Natalia Parvaiz – Parvaiz last played international cricket in 2018 but she was a part of Pakistan ‘A’ Women this year and she fared decently.

Top 5 best players to pick in CHA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Javeria Khan (CHA-W)

Kainat Imtiaz (STR-W)

Diana Baig (CHA-W)

Ayesha Zafar (STR-W)

Natalia Parvaiz (STR-W)

Important stats for CHA-W vs STR-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Javeria Khan: 2777 runs; Avg – 28.92 (ODIs)

Diana Baig: 36 wickets; ER – 4.60 (ODIs)

Kainat Imtiaz: 104 runs & 9 wickets (ODIs)

CHA-W vs STR-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for CHA-W vs STR-W - Pakistan Cup Women’s One-Day 2021-22.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Fareeha Mehmood, Javeria Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Sidra Amin, Jaweria Rauf, Kainat Imtiaz, Anoosha Nasir, Fatima Khan, Diana Baig, Waheeda Akhtar, Natalia Parvaiz

Captain: Kainat Imtiaz Vice-captain: Diana Baig

Dream11 Team for CHA-W vs STR-W - Pakistan Cup Women’s One-Day 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Syeda Asma Amin, Javeria Khan, Iram Javed, Ayesha Zafar, Ayesha Naseem, Kainat Imtiaz, Anoosha Nasir, Diana Baig, Waheeda Akhtar, Natalia Parvaiz, Saba Nazir

Captain: Javeria Khan Vice-captain: Natalia Parvaiz

