PCC v TRV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Darwin T20 League Match - June 7th, 2020

Here are a few fantasy tips and predictions to help pick your Dream11 team for PCC v TRV match of Darwin T20 League.

Palmerston Cricket Club face off against the Tracy Village CC as part of the Darwin Cricket League T20 2020.

Darwin T20 League Dream11 Fantasy

Palmerston Cricket Club will face off against Tracy Village CC in yet another exciting clash as part of the ongoing Darwin T20 League 2020.

This is one of the two televised matches from the multiple matches being contested on the day and is certain to produce a humdinger of a contest, with two evenly matched teams taking to the field.

The Darwin T20 League has produced a couple of low scoring encounters so far and one will hope this match provides some serious fireworks.

Squads to choose from

Palmerston Cricket Club

R Vandermeulen, A Bleakey, S Regan, D Mcarthur, T McAnn, L Nitschke, C Hyde, H Bimbral, M Robertson, D Lowe, D Fett, J Baker, K Toner, M Richardson, A Allen, S Buttfield, S Wood, H Martin.

Tracy Village CC

D Treumer, K Scrimegour, S Bammant, N Panchal, M Charlton, R Philip, T Edmonstone, D Christianson, C Edmondstone, L Dumigan, T Abbas, H Scrimegour, W Ryan, H Shah, R Patel, J Edmonstone, J Treumer, R Sharpe.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

PCC

R Vandermeulen, A Bleakey, H Bimbral, T McAnn, L Nitschke, D Fett, H Robertson, D Lowe, K Toner, M Richardson, H Martin.

TRV

D Treumer, K Scrimegour, D Christianson, N Panchal, L Dumigan, C Edmondstone, H Scrimegour, W Ryan, H Shah, J Edmondstone.

Match Details

Match: PCC v TRV

Date: June 7, 2020 at 10.30 AM IST

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

Pitch Report

Pacers have enjoyed some purchase off the surface in all the games thus far with the new ball and old ball swinging quite a bit. Batsmen have had to depend on power hitting with the slow outfield not working in their favour.

Darwin T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PCC v TRV Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Vandermeulen, K Scrimegour, D Christianson, L Nitschke, C Edmondstone, L Dumigan, D Fett, H Shah, J Edmonstone, K Toner, M Richardson.

Captain - C Edmondstone, Vice-captain - L Dunigan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Treumer, R Vandermeulen, K Scrimegour, D Christianson, A Bleakey, L Nitschke, C Edmondstone, L Dumigan, W Ryan, K Toner, M Richardson

Captain - D Christianson, Vice-captain - R Vandermeulen

All matches of the Darwin T20 League will be streamed live on MyCricket Facebook page.