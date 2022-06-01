PCC vs BRN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic T10 2022, Match 10

Prague CC (PCC) will take on Brno (BRN) in the 10th match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 on Wednesday at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague. Both teams have had a similar start to the competition, losing their first two games before winning their third game.

The Prague CC defeated PLZ by 73 runs, while Brno defeated UCC by two runs in a close match. There will be another exciting game on Wednesday, with both teams competing for victory.

PCC vs BRN Probable Playing XI

PCC XI

Rajh Gnanatheeswaran, Arun Ashokan (c), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Prakash Sadasivan, Jahangir Ahmad, Sameera Maduranga, Sudita Udugalage (wk), Davidson Ramani, Rohit Deshmoyni, Ali Hassan

BRN XI

Dylan Steyn (c), Janaka Ihalage, Arun Vasudevan, Sureshkumar Nagaraj (wk), Ansar Nazir, Riaz Afridi, Jayaprakash Lakshmanasamy, Jai Rathore, Sandeep Tiwari, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Naveed Ahmed

Match Details

PCC vs BRN, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 10th

Date and Time: 01st June 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague usually produces fairly high-scoring games in the ECS Czech 2022. The average score batting first is 79 at this venue. The side that wins the toss should opt to bat first.

Today’s PCC vs BRN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Ansar: He is a credible and reliable choice for the wicket-keeper role, and with the ability to hit the ball hard, he could also prove useful behind the stumps.

Batter

Dylan Steyn: He is a prominent left-handed batter who has batted brilliantly thus far. He is expected to deliver a crucial knock in the upcoming games, making him a must-have fantasy player.

All-rounder

Sudesh Wickramasekara: Sudesh is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. He has scored 86 runs at an outstanding average of 43 while also picking up two wickets in two matches. He is currently ranked second in the season's top run-getters chart.

Bowler

Naveed Ahmed: Naveed is a brilliant bowler and is expected to be his side's strike bowler. He has taken four wickets at an impressive average of 10.75 in two games so far.

Three best players to pick in PCC vs BRN Dream11 prediction team

Janaka Ihalage (BRN): 47 points

Ali Sittar (PCC): 70 points

Arun Kumar (BRN): 81 points

Important stats for PCC vs BRN Dream11 prediction team

Piyush Baghel: 126 in four games; batting average: 126.00

Ali Hassan: 2 wickets in two games; bowling average: 10.50

Arun Ashokan: 60 runs in two games; batting average: 60.00

PCC vs BRN Dream11 Prediction (ECS Czech Republic 2022)

PCC vs BRN Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Rajh Gnanatheeswaran, Dylan Steyn, Jahangir Ahmad, Janaka Ihalage, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan, Arun Vasudevan, Ali Hassan, Naveed Ahmed, Davidson Ramani, Riaz Afridi

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara Vice Captain: Naveed Ahmed.

PCC vs BRN Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Rajh Gnanatheeswaran, Ansar Nazir, Dylan Steyn, Jahangir Ahmad, Janaka Ihalage, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan, Arun Vasudevan, Ali Hassan, Naveed Ahmed, Davidson Ramani

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara Vice Captain: Dylan Steyn.

