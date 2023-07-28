PCC vs BRN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czechia T10, Final

The ECS Czechia T10 final will see the Prague CC (PCC) squaring off against the Brno CC (BRN) at the Scott Page Field in Vinor on Friday, July 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PCC vs BRN Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Prague CC have won 14 of their last 15 matches and are high on confidence. The Brno CC, on the other hand, have won nine of their last 15 matches of the season.

The Brno CC will give it their all to win the match, but the Prague CC are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PCC vs BRN Match Details

The final match of the ECS Czechia T10 will be played on July 28 at the Scott Page Field in Vinor. The game is set to take place at 7.45 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PCC vs BRN, Final

Date and Time: July 28, 2023, 7.45 pm IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

The last match played on this pitch was between United CC and Prague CC, where a total of 251 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets.

PCC vs BRN Form Guide

PCC - Won 14 of their last 15 matches

BRN - Won 9 of their last 15 matches

PCC vs BRN Probable Playing XI

PCC Playing XI

No injury updates

Rohit Deshmoyni, Aditya Khatiwala (wk), Meet Thakkar, A Ashokan (c), Ritik Tomar, Naeem Lala, Naveen Padmaraju, Sabawoon Davizi, Sudesh Wickremansinghe, Suditha Udugala, and Dan Casey.

BRN Playing XI

No injury updates

Dylan Steyn, Ali Kashif, Hamid Ullah, Rahat Ali (c), Shayan Khan, Mohammad Ratul (wk), Satyajit Sengupta, Neeraj Mishra, Naveed Ahmed, Annadurai Arumugum, and Riaz Afridi.

PCC vs BRN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Khatiwala

A Khatiwala is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. M Ratul is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Lala

R Tomar and N Lala are the two best batters pick for the Dream11 team. S Davizi played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Sengupta

S Wickremasinghe and S Sengupta are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Ashokan is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

R Afridi

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Khan and R Afridi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Ahmed is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PCC vs BRN match captain and vice-captain choices

N Lala

N Lala will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 750 points in the last ten matches.

M Ratul

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Ratul your captain or vice-captain as he will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 620 points in the last nine matches.

5 Must-Picks for PCC vs BRN, Final

R Tomar

N Lala

M Ratul

S Wickremesinghe

S Sengupta

Prague CC vs Brno CC Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Prague CC vs Brno CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: A Khatiwala, M Ratul

Batters: N Lala, S Davizi, R Tomar

All-rounders: S Sengupta, S Wickremasinghe, A Ashokan, S Maduranga

Bowlers: R Afridi, S Khan

Prague CC vs Brno CC Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: A Khatiwala, M Ratul

Batters: N Lala, S Davizi, R Tomar

All-rounders: S Sengupta, S Wickremasinghe, A Ashokan, S Maduranga

Bowlers: R Afridi, R Deshmoyni