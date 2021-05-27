PCC vs DDC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Darwin & District T20 League Match - May 27th, 2021

Palmerston Cricket Club will lock horns with Darwin Cricket Club in the eighth match of the Darwin & District T20 League on Thursday.

Palmerston Cricket Club lost their first Darwin & District T20 League game to Nightcliff Cricket Club by 25 runs as they failed to chase down 152. They will be eager to get off the mark in the tournament today.

Darwin Cricket Club, on the other hand, won their first Darwin & District T20 League match against Tracy Village CC by seven wickets. They restricted their opponents to a below-par score of 125/5 before chasing it down with seven wickets and 27 balls to spare. Darwin Cricket Club will look to extend their winning momentum in the competition.

Squads to choose from

Palmerston Cricket Club

Alex Bleakley (C), Charlie Bignell, Connor Blaxall, Daniel McKell, Harshtik Bimbral, Lucas Nitschke, Jake Baker, Liam Sparke, Shane Buttfield, Corey McDean (WK), Chris Campbell, Hamish Martin, Harry Zimmermann and Oscar Oborn.

Darwin Cricket Club

Anthony J Adlam, Dion Meta, Dylan J Slater, HJ Chamberlain, Ethan Anderson, Kristopher Denby, Luke Zanchetta, Benjamin T Reichstein, Connor Hawkins, Mitchell D Fuss, William Pilkington, Jacob Dickman (C), William Foley (WK), Aaron Summers, Jack Pilkington, William Anstey, Tom Briggs, Tom Frawley, Beau Webster, Troy Ryan

Predicted Playing XI

Palmerston Cricket Club

Alex Bleakley (C), Jake Baker, Harshtik Bimbral, Corey McDean (WK), Hamish Martin, Daniel McKell, Oscar Oborn, Connor Blaxall, Shane Buttfield, Liam Sparke, Lucas Nitschke.

Darwin Cricket Club

Anthony J Adlam, William Anstey, HJ Chamberlain, Jacob Dickman(c), William Foley(wk), Tom Frawley, Connor Hawkins, Troy Ryan, Aaron Summers, Beau Webster, Luke Zanchetta

Match Details

Match: Palmerston Cricket Club vs Darwin Cricket Club, Match 8

Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin

Date and Time: 27th May, 1:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch is a good one to bat on, with scores above 160 being considered par at the venue. The chasing sides and the teams batting first have done equally well on this ground and the toss might not play a crucial role in today's Darwin & District T20 League game.

Darwin & District T20 League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PCC vs DDC)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: William Foley, Shane Buttfield, Harry Chamberlain, Harshtik Bimbral, Jacob Dickman, Alex Beakley, Anthony Adlam, Beau Webster, Kris Denby, Connor Hawkins, Chris Campbell

Captain: Beau Webster. Vice-captain: Harry Chamberlain

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Corey McDean, Shane Buttfield, Harry Chamberlain, Harshtik Bimbral, Ned Cooper, Alex Beakley, Will Antsey, Beau Webster, Tom Menzies, Connor Hawkins, Chris Campbell

Captain: Connor Hawkins. Vice-captain: Alex Beakley