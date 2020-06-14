PCC vs PBVI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Eliminator Match - June 14th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PBVI v PCC eliminator of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series 2020.

PBVI take on PCC in the Eliminator of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series 2020.

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy

The Group 1 Eliminator of the ECN Czech Super Series T10 league pits the Prague Barbarian Visigoths against the Prague CC Kings at the Vinor Cricket Ground.

Despite rain threatening to play spoilsport in this game as well, a full game is expected to take place.

Both teams showed glimpses of what they are capable of with dominating wins over United CC. The Prague CC Kings, who are the defending champions, will consider themselves the favourites, although the fast paced nature of the T10 format makes for a level-playing field in this knockout game.

With a place in the final beckoning, both sides are expected to go all out in an exciting bout of T10 cricket.

Squads to choose from

PBVI

S Grover, A Rai, Y Salian, P Kumar, S Pohkriyal, C Meher, C Thambi, V Krishnan, H Chaganty, P Nandivada, R Rungta, N Achuthan, B Samad, R Sangam and B Inamdar

PCC

H Ahmad, S Gladson, S Ramakrishnan Sundareswaran, A Ashokan, S Roy Dias, P Sadasivan, M Glew, M Sahijwani, S Maduranga, S Gnanatheeswaran, S Udugula, N Vallaru and R Krishnan Guruswamy.

Predicted Playing XIs

PBVI

S Pokhriyal, S Grover, A Rai, B Samad, C Meher, H Chaganty, Y Salian, P Nandivada, P Kumar, B Inamdar, N Achuthan.

PCC

H Ahmad, S Ramakrishnan, SSR Dias, A Ashokan, P Sadasivan, S Gladson, M Glew, S Maduranga, S Gnanatheeswaran, S Udugala, N Vallaru.

Match Details

Match: Prague Barbarian Visigoths vs Prague CC Kings

Date: June 14, 2020, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: June Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

A good track awaits the two sides for this game with ample help on offer for the bowlers. The slightly overcast conditions should aid the new ball bowlers, while the lack of bounce in the pitch might go against the batsmen.

All in all, both teams will be eyeing a total in excess of 80 if they were to bat first.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Fantasy Suggestions

PBVI vs PCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Grover, H Ahmad, S Pohkriyal, S Roy, A Ashokan, H Chaganty, P Sadasivan, P Nandivada, N Achuthan, N Valluru and S Maduranga

Captain - A Ashokan, Vice-captain - S Roy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Grover, H Ahmad, S Pohkriyal, S Roy, A Ashokan, Sharan Sundareeshwaran, P Sadasivan, P Kumar, N Achuthan, N Valluru and S Maduranga

Captain - S Pokhriyal, Vice-captain - S Roy