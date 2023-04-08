PCC vs SHA Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s QCA Cup T20 match - April 8th, 2023  

Phoenix CC (PCC) and Shah XI (SHA) are set to lock horns in the seventh match of the QCA Cup T20 2023 on Saturday, April 8. The PCC vs SHA match will take place at the MIC Cricket Ground in Qatar.

Six matches of the tournament have already taken place, which means only two spots in the quarter-finals are up for grabs. The winner of the PCC vs SHA will face the winner of the match between Qieco CC and Warriors Blue.

The first match will take place between Phoenix CC and Shah XI and the winner will wait for their opponent in the quarter-finals.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for PCC vs SHA. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Arun Somanath (PCC) – 9 credits

Arun Somanath is one of the two all-rounders with credits of nine. He has chances of fetching you points in both the batting and bowling departments. Nearly 90 percent of Dream 11 users have picked him up and you can also add him in your fantasy team for the upcoming match.

#2 Muhammad Saleem Janatgul (SHA) – 9 credits

Muhammad Saleem Janatgul has been picked up over 91 percent of Dream 11 users. He has the potential to fetch you big points. Hence, leaving him out of your team may turn out to be risky. He has credits of nine and can do wonders for your fantasy team.

#1 Pradeep John (PCC) - 8.5 credits

Pradeep John is a batter and has credits of 8.5, which is pretty much affordable for Dream 11 users. You can pick him in your Dream 11 team as well.

He is one of the two batters with top credit in the batters’ list. If not captain, one can afford to make him vice-captain.

