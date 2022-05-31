PCC vs UCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 9

Prague CC will take on United CC in the ninth match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Wednesday.

Prague CC have begun the tournament with just one win in their two league matches so far. In their last game, Prague scored 144 and won the match by 73 runs. Meanwhile, United have two wins in three appearances so far. They won their last game by chasing down the target of 57 in under seven overs.

PCC vs UCC Probable Playing 11 Today

PCC XI

Rajh Gnanatheeswaran, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan (c), Rohit Deshmoyni, Prakash Sadasivan, Sameera Maduranga, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Jahangir Ahmad, Sudita Udugalage (wk), Davidson Ramani, Ali Hassan

UCC XI

Pramod Bagauly (c), Ghanshyam Kumar (wk), Arpan Shukla, Shyamal Joshi, Amandeep Singh Bindra, Chetan Sharma, Amit Pangarkar, Ayush Sharma, Mustafa Nawab, Piyushsingh Baghel, Yashwantha Salian

Match Details

PCC vs ALZ, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: June 1, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground is known for being very batting-friendly. It’s a belter of a surface and batters will have the edge for most of the game. The bowlers will need to be accurate with their lengths. Both sides will want to bat first here.

Today’s PCC vs UCC Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Gnanatheeswaran is a safe choice for the wicketkeeper slot in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He will be hoping to have a strong knock here.

Batters

P Baghel is a top performer in the United CC team. He is the top scorer in the competition and has scored 126 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 163.63 and has only been dismissed once.

All-rounders

S Wickramasekara is a brilliant all-rounder who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He is the second-highest scorer with 86 runs at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 191.11. Wickramasekara has also taken two wickets and could prove to be a wonderful captaincy pick for your PCC vs UCC Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

D Ramani has taken two wickets so far at a stellar economy rate of 4.50. He will be hoping to have a major say here as well.

Top 5 best players to pick in PCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction team

S Wickramasekara (PCC) – 215 points

P Baghel (UCC) – 207 points

M Nawab (UCC) – 166 points

A Ashokan (PCC) – 134 points

P Bagauly (UCC) – 123 points

Important stats for PCC vs UCC Dream11 prediction team

S Wickramasekara: 86 runs and 2 wickets

P Baghel: 126 runs

M Nawab: 4 wickets

A Ashokan: 60 runs and 1 wicket

P Bagauly: 126 runs and 1 wicket

PCC vs UCC Dream11 Prediction Today

PCC vs UCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Gnanatheeswaran, P Baghel, P Bagauly, J Ahmed Wani, S Wickramasekara, M Nawab, A Ashokan, D Ramani, A Bindra, S Maduranga, A Hassan Sittar

Captain: S Wickramasekara Vice-Captain: A Ashokan

PCC vs UCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Gnanatheeswaran, P Baghel, P Bagauly, P Sadasivan, S Wickramasekara, M Nawab, A Ashokan, D Ramani, A Bindra, A Shukla, A Hassan Sittar

Captain: P Baghel Vice-Captain: P Bagauly

