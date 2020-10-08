PCC vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague Match - Oct 8th, 2020

Prague CC Kings and United CC will be going head-to-head in the 10th match of the ECS T10 league at the Scott Page Field in Prague.

Having lost their previous encounter against the Barbarians, United CC will want to come back strong in this game. They had an excellent opening partnership before an unfortunate run-out eventually cost them the game. United CC were cruising to victory until they lost Pramod, and the new batsmen could not really get going from there.

On the other hand, the Kings will be itching to go and confirm their top 4 spot. They beat Vinohrady CC in their previous game by 36 runs and will be hoping to keep that momentum going against United CC as well. It was an all-round performance from the side as they notched up a massive total and later on, defended it with ease.

Squads to choose from

Prague CC

H Ahmad, K Mendon, A Parmar, S Ramakrishnan, K Gopalakrishnan, J Panilet, P Sadasivan, S Patel, S Wickramasekara, S Udugula, K Mehta, S Gladson, J Shah, S Maduranga, A Hassan, R Deshmoyni, A Thompson, L Selvan, P Kumar, E Gopalakrishnan, P Baghel, K Vishwanathan and N Padmaraju.

United CC

S Joshi, C Parchure, A Shukla, M Parikh, A Pangarkar, U Kanyal, N Pandit, S Awati, P Bagauly, C Sharma, M Nawab, R Magare, K Deshmukh, A K Reddy, S Bemmireddy, N Purandhar, G Namburi, EMD Mohiuddin and K Patel.

Predicted Playing XI

United CC

A Singh, A Pangarkar, S Joshi, C Sharma, P Bagauly, N Pandit, R Magare, C Parchure, A Shukla, A K Reddy and Sbemmireddy.

Prague CC

H Ahmad, K Mendon, A Parmar, S Ramakrishnan, S Udugula, S Patel, S Wickramasekara, A Hassan, R Deshmoyni, S Maduranga and K Vishwanathan.

Match Details

Match: Prague CC vs United CC

Date: 8th October, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague

Pitch Report

The weather and the pitch is quite biased towards the bowlers, and we could see wickets fall quite easily during the game. With slight grass cover on the pitch, there will be some swing for the fast bowlers with the new ball. The batsmen will need to spend a little more time in the middle if they are to get themselves a decent score.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PCC vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Singh, P Bagauly, K Mendon, A Parmar, S Ramakrishnan, N Pandit, R Magare, S Wickramasekara, A K Reddy, Sbemmireddy and A Hassan.

Captain: S Wickramasekara Vice-captain: S Ramakrishnan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Singh, H Ahmad, P Bagauly, K Mendon, S Ramakrishnan, N Pandit, S Patel, S Wickramasekara, Sbemmireddy, A Hassan and R Deshmoyni.

Captain: S Ramakrishnan Vice-captain: S Wickramasekara