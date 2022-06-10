PCC vs VCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic T10 2022, Match 3rd Quarter-Final

Prague CC (PCC) will take on Vinohrady (VCC) in the 3rd quarter-final match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 on Friday at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague.

Prague CC have been the team to beat in the tournament. They wouldn't mind their previous loss to United CC by 22 runs as they had already qualified for the quarterfinals by topping the Group A standings.

They will, however, face underdogs Vinohrady, who have had a mediocre tournament so far but have defeated some top teams in the league stages. With four wins in eight games, they qualified for the quarter-finals, but will need to be at their best to advance to the semi-finals against a strong Prague CC side.

PCC vs VCC Probable Playing XI

PCC XI

Rajh Gnanatheeswaran, Arun Ashokan (c), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Prakash Sadasivan, Jahangir Ahmad, Sameera Maduranga, Sudita Udugalage (wk), Davidson Ramani, Rohit Deshmoyni, Ali Hassan

VCC XI

Siddarth Goud, Kyle Gilham, Frederick Heydenrych, Arshad Hayat, Vojta Hasa, Shobhit Bhatia (wk), Joe Cope, Venkatesh Marghashayam (c), Michalis Tavlaridis, James Flottow, Nrup Raval

Match Details

PCC vs VCC, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 3rd Quarter-Final

Date and Time: 10th June 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague usually produces fairly high-scoring games in the ECS Czech 2022. The average score batting first is 78 at this venue. The side that wins the toss should opt to bat first.

Today’s PCC vs VCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shobhit Bhatia: He is an experienced wicket-keeper batter. However, in his previous three appearances, he did not score many runs and struggled against pace bowlers. Given his abilities, Bhatia is expected to do well in this crucial game.

Batter

Siddharth Goud: He is a prominent right-handed batter who has batted brilliantly thus far, and his ability to bowl part-time medium fast makes him a more useful player. He's expected to deliver a good performance in the upcoming games, making him a must-have fantasy player.

All-rounder

Sudesh Wickramasekara: Sudesh is a quality all-rounder who has been performing consistently for his side. He has scored 274 runs at an outstanding average of 39.4 while also picking up four wickets in eight matches. He is currently ranked second in the season's top run-getters chart.

Bowlers

Sameera Maduranga: Sameera Maduranga is a brilliant bowler and is expected to perform well again. He has taken seven wickets at an impressive average of 13.71 in six games so far.

Arshad Hayat: He has been in great form with the ball, having picked up 10 wickets at an outstanding average of 4.50 in five games thus far, and could prove to be an effective pick for your Dream11 fantasy team. Moreover, he leads the ECS Czech 2022 chart for most wickets.

3 best players to pick in PCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction team

Rohit Deshmoyni (PCC): 93 points

Kyle Gilham (VCC): 140 points

Davidson Ramani (PCC): 115 points

Important stats for PCC vs VCC Dream11 prediction team

Naeem Lala: 275 runs in six games; batting average: 91.66

Arun Ashokan: 118 runs in six games; batting average: 39.33

Frederick Heydenrych: 133 runs in seven games; batting average: 33.25

PCC vs VCC Dream11 Prediction (ECS Czech Republic 2022)

PCC vs VCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Shobhit Bhatia, Sudita Udugalage, Prakash Sadasivan, Siddarth Goud, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Naeem Lala, Frederick Heydenrych, Arshad Hayat, Sameera Maduranga, Rohit Deshmoyni, Dipankumar Patel

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara Vice Captain: Naeem Lala.

PCC vs VCC Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Shobhit Bhatia, Vojta Hasa, Prakash Sadasivan, Siddarth Goud, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Naeem Lala, Frederick Heydenrych, Arshad Hayat, Sameera Maduranga, Rohit Deshmoyni, Nrup Raval

Captain: Naeem Lala Vice Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far