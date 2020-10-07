PCC vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague Match - Oct 7th, 2020

Match 9 of the ECS T10 Prague sees Prague CC lock horns against Vinohrady CC at the Scott Page Field. Prague CC have had a bittersweet campaign so far. Although they won their first game of the season against the Spartans, they were beaten by the Barbarians on Tuesday.
Prague CC fell six runs short of the target as they were restricted to 73 in 10 overs while chasing 80. The team will look to return to winning ways when they face Vinohrady CC.
Vinohrady, on the other hand, are yet to start their ECS T10 Prague campaign. They will look to begin on a good note with a victory come Wednesday evening.
Squads to choose from
Prague CC
H Ahmad, K Mendon, A Parmar, S Ramakrishnan, K Gopalakrishnan, J Panilet, P Sadasivan, S Patel, S Wickramasekara, S Udugula, K Mehta, S Gladson, J Shah, S Maduranga, A Hassan, R Deshmoyni, A Thompson, L Selvan, P Kumar, E Gopalakrishnan, P Baghel, K Vishwanathan and N Padmaraju.
Vinohrady CC
C Pearce, S Goud, S Rakshit, B Boulton-Smith, A Sirisena, V Hasa, A Yousafzai, R Tomar, N Kumar, F HeydenrychS Chaudhary, B Soucek, H Hassan, K Bhinder, L Sharma, V Margasahayam.
Predicted Playing XI
Prague CC
H Ahmad, K Mendon, P Sadasivan, S Ramakrishnan, S Wickramasekara, S Patel, S Gladson, S Maduranga, R Deshmoyni, N Padmaraju and A Parmar.
Vinohrady CC
C Pearce, S Goud, S Rakshit, B Boulton Smith, A Sirisena, A Yousufzai, R Tomar, N-Kumar, S Chaudhary, B Soucek and H Hassan.
Match Details
Match: Prague CC vs Vinohrady CC
Date: 7th October 2020 at 5:30 PM IST.
Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor, Prague
Pitch Report
Scott Page Field is a bowlers' paradise. Starting from ground dimensions to the weather, it is tailored for the bowlers. A complete match can be expected at the Scott Page Field with no predictions for rain on Wednesday.
ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Pearce, K Mendon, S Goud, A Parmar, S Rakshit, S Patel, R Tomar, N Kumar, L Sharma, A Hassan Sitar and H Hassan.
Captain: S Goud Vice-captain: K Mendon
Fantasy Suggestion #2: H Ahmad, K Mendon, S Goud, A Parmar, S Ramakrishna, S Patel, R Tomar, S Wickramasekara, L Sharma, A Hassan Sitar and H Hassan.
Captain: R Tomar Vice-captain: S Wickramasekara