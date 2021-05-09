PCK vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague Match - May 10, 2021

Prague CC Kings will be up against Bohemian CC in the 25th match of the ECS T10 Prague at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Monday.

Prague CC Kings have won all four matches they have played in the ECS T10 Prague so far and are comfortably perched atop the Group A points table. They won their previous game against the Brno Raiders by seven wickets. The defending champions will be looking forward to extending their winning streak to five games tomorrow.

Bohemian CC, on the other hand, have won two out of their four matches and are currently third in the Group A points table. They registered a massive 41-run victory over the Brno Raiders in their previous ECS T10 Prague game.

The reverse fixture saw the Prague CC Kings emerge victorious by seven wickets.

Squads to choose from

Prague CC Kings

Kushal Mendon, Sameera Maduranga, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Hilal Ahmad (WK), Keyur Mehta, Smit Patel, Aakash Parmar, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Ali Sittar, Prakash Sadasivan, Arun Ashokan (C), Suditha Udugala, Sudhir Gladson, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Charles Croucher and Surya Rengarajan.

Bohemian CC

Javed Iqbal (C), Abul Farhad, Sazib Bhuiyan, Zahid Mahmood, Ali Waqar, Ravindra Singh Bist, Emon MD Mohiuddin, Saqlain Mukhtar, Muhammad Nabeel, Pratap Jagtap (WK), Waseem Khan, Saurabh Kakaria, Muhammad Usman, Muhammad Zubair, Imran ul-Haq, Waheed ur-Rehman, Arif Javed, GM Hasanat, Philip Katon, Amin Hossain and SM Aktaruzzaman.

Probable Playing XIs

Prague CC Kings

Arun Ashokan (C), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Hilal Ahmad (WK), Kushal Mendon, Prakash Sadasivan, Suditha Udugala, Keyur Mehta, Sameera Maduranga, Ali Sittar, Smit Patel, Charles Croucher.

Bohemian CC

Javed Iqbal (C), Saqlain Mukhtar, Ali Waqar, Pratap Jagtap (WK), Amin Hossain, Zahid Mahmood, Ravindra Singh Bist, Imran ul-Haq, Waheed ur-Rehman, Waseem Khan, Saurabh Kakaria.

Match Details

Match: Prague CC Kings vs Bohemian CC, Match 25, ECS T10 Prague

Date & Time: 10th May 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Vinor Cricket Ground is a bowling wicket, with the average first innings score being 89 runs. While the bowlers will get some movement early with the new ball, the batsmen will need to bide some time in the middle before going for the big shots. Both teams would want to bat first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PCK vs BCC)

PCK vs BCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Prague

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hilal Ahmad, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Arun Ashokan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Javed Iqbal, Keyur Mehta, Smit Patel, Saurabh Kakaria, Sameera Maduranga, Ali Waqar.

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara. Vice-captain: Arun Ashokan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hilal Ahmad, Saqlain Mukhtar, Zahid Mahmood, Arun Ashokan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Javed Iqbal, Ravindra Singh Bist, Smit Patel, Waseem Khan, Sameera Maduranga, Ali Waqar, Ali Sittar.

Captain: Arun Ashokan. Vice-captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara.