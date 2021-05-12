PCK vs BRD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague Match - May 13, 2021

The Prague CC Kings will take on Brno Raiders in the 38th match of the ECS T10 Prague at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Thursday. It will be the last league stage game of the season for both sides.

Prague CC Kings have won five out of their seven matches and are currently second in the Group A points table. Their last ECS T10 Prague game against Vinohrady CC was abandoned due to rain. The Arun Ashokan-led side will be looking forward to picking up a win on Thursday to confirm their playoff berth.

Brno Raiders, on the other hand, are having a disastrous ECS T10 Prague campaign. While they have lost five of their six matches, their other game was abandoned due to rain. The Raiders currently sit at the bottom of the Group A points table. They lost their last match against Vinohrady CC by six wickets. Arunkumar Vasudevan and co. will head into the encounter after playing against Bohemian CC earlier in the day.

Squads to choose from

Prague CC Kings

Kushal Mendon, Sameera Maduranga, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Hilal Ahmad (WK), Keyur Mehta, Smit Patel, Ali Sittar, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Aakash Parmar, Arun Ashokan (C), Prakash Sadasivan, Suditha Udugala, Sudhir Gladson, Charles Croucher, Surya Rengarajan, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran.

Brno Raiders

Ashish Matta, Aamir Husain, Muhammad Ansar (WK), Raghavendra Singh, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Suresh Ramarao, Arunkumar Vasudevan (C), Ajinkya Dhamdhere, Naveen Joseph, Hari Krishna Pitta, Kushal Mishra, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Sudeep Roy, Saqib Sadiq, Piyush Tripathi, Amit Vyas, Praveen Prasad, Chirag Kheradiya, Cecil Sundaram, Deelan Vadher, Antony Francis Jayaraj.

Probable Playing XIs

Prague CC Kings

Arun Ashokan (C), Prakash Sadasivan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Hilal Ahmad (WK), Suditha Udugala, Sudhir Gladson, Keyur Mehta, Sameera Maduranga, Ali Sittar, Smit Patel, Laxminarayanan Selvan.

Brno Raiders

Arunkumar Vasudevan (C), Aamir Husain, Muhammad Ansar (WK), Ashish Matta, Jaipal Singh Rathore, Raghavendra Singh, Suresh Ramarao, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Saqib Sadiq, Deelan Vadher, Antony Francis Jayaraj.

Match Details

Match: Prague CC Kings vs Brno Raiders, Match 38

Date & Time: 13th May 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Vinor Cricket Ground has greatly favored the bowlers in the last couple of ECS T10 Prague matches. While the pacers will get some movement early on with the new ball, the batsmen will need to spend some time in the middle before going big. Chasing should be the preferred option on Thursday, keeping in mind the overcast conditions.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PCK vs BRD)

PCK vs BRD Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Prague

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Arun Ashokan, Ashish Matta, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Keyur Mehta, Aamir Husain, Smit Patel, Arunkumar Vasudevan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Ali Sittar, Suresh Ramarao.

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara. Vice-captain: Arun Ashokan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hilal Ahmad, Sureshkumar Nagaraj, Arun Ashokan, Ashish Matta, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Aamir Husain, Smit Patel, Arunkumar Vasudevan, Sameera Maduranga, Ali Sittar, Suresh Ramarao.

Captain: Arun Ashokan. Vice-captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara.