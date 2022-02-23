PCK vs BRE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket League 2022, Match 14

Prague CC Kings will take on Brescia in the 14th match of the European Cricket League 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Wednesday.

Prague CC Kings began the campaign with a 10-wicket win over ZTB. However, they went on to lose their next two successive matches. They were defeated by Cluj by 17 runs in the previous match and are currently fifth in the standings.

Meanwhile, Brescia suffered successive defeats to open their campaign. They bounced back strongly to secure a 162-run victory over ZTB in the previous match. They are fourth in the table and have the same number of points as Prague CC Kings.

PCK vs BRE Probable Playing 11 Today

PCK XI

Sudhir Gladson, Jahangir Wani, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Hilal Ahmad, Arun Ashokan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sudita Udugalage, Sameera Maduranga, Prakash Sadasivan, Kushal Mendon, Sudesh Wickramasekara.

BRE XI

Qalab Sajjad, Babar Hussain, Ahmadullah Safi, Imran Naveed, Shadnan Khan, Bashar Khan, Javed Muhammad, Basharat Ali, Yasir Dullu, Naveed Chaudhary, Imad Khan.

Match Details

PCK vs BRE, European Cricket League 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: 23rd February, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

Judging by previous games, the track seems to be a batting paradise. High scores are pretty common on this ground as the ball skids and comes on to the bat quite well. 120 could prove to be the par score at this venue and the side winning the toss should ideally opt to bat first.

Today’s PCK vs BRE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

H. Ahmad is a destructive batter who could prove to be a wise choice behind the stumps too. He has scored 50 runs at a strike rate of 166.66 so far.

Batters

B. Hussain is another responsible cricketer who could prove to be pivotal. He smashed an incredible century at a terrific strike rate of 300 in the last match. Hussain has amassed 124 runs in three matches so far.

All-rounders

S. Wickramasekara is the highest run-scorer for Prague CC Kings with 70 runs at a strike rate of over 225. He has also picked up a wicket and could prove to be a great multiplier choice for your PCK vs BRE Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

B. Ali is in great touch and can prove to be a superb bowler. He has already collected four wickets in three matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in PCK vs BRE Dream11 prediction team

S. Wickramasekara (PCK) – 358 points

B. Ali (BRE) – 248 points

B. Hussain (BRE) – 223 points

S. Maduranga (PCK) – 207 points

H. Ahmad (PCK) – 159 points

Important stats for PCK vs BRE Dream11 prediction team

S. Wickramasekara: 70 runs and 1 wicket

B. Ali: 4 wickets

B. Hussain: 124 runs

S. Maduranga: 4 wickets

H. Ahmad: 50 runs

PCK vs BRE Dream11 Prediction Today

PCK vs BRE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: H. Ahmad, I. Khan, B. Hussain, N. Chaudhary, A. Ashokan, S. Wickramasekara, S. Khan, A. Raza Islam, B. Ali, S. Maduranga, A. Hassan Sittar

Captain: S. Wickramasekara, Vice-Captain: B. Ali

PCK vs BRE Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: H. Ahmad, I. Khan, B. Hussain, N. Chaudhary, A. Ashokan, S. Sundareswaran, S. Wickramasekara, S. Khan, B. Ali, S. Maduranga, A. Safi

Captain: B. Hussain, Vice-Captain: S. Maduranga

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee