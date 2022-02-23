PCK vs OLT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Match 12

Prague CC Kings will lock horns with Olten in the 12th match of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval on Wednesday.

Prague CC Kings have won only one out of their three ECL T10 matches and are currently fifth in the Group C points table. They fell to a 17-run loss in their last game against Cluj. Olten, on the other hand, have won two out of their three matches and are third in the standings. They lost their last fixture to Carlton by 14 runs.

PCK vs OLT Probable Playing 11 Today

PCK XI

Arun Ashokan (C), Sharan Ramakrishnan, Hilal Ahmad (WK), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sudita Udugalage, Sameera Maduranga, Keyur Mehta, Smit Patel, Jahangir Wani, Ali Goraya, Naveen Padmaraju.

OLT XI

Ali Nayyer (C), Yasotharan Thirunavukarasu, Shahid Waridu (WK), Malyar Stanikzai, Pratheeparaj Ratnarajah, Alestin Johnmary, Robert Britto, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Logesh Augustin, Shathees Thanasegaram.

Match Details

PCK vs OLT, Match 12, ECL T10

Date and Time: 23rd February 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will also find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last five matches played at the venue being 130 runs.

Today’s PCK vs OLT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shahid Waridu: Waridu is currently the leading run-scorer for Olten in the ECL T10 with 72 runs in three matches. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Arun Ashokan: Ashokan has been in decent form with the bat in the last couple of matches, scoring 37 runs at a strike rate of 123.33.

Pratheeparaj Ratnarajah: Pratheeparaj has failed to perform with the bat this season, scoring only 23 runs in three matches. But he can be a good budget pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Sudesh Wickramasekara: Wickramasekara is a hard-hitting batter who can score some quick-fire runs on Wednesday. He has scored 70 runs at a strike rate of 225-plus and picked up a wicket in two matches.

Malyar Stanikzai: Stanikzai has scored 21 runs and taken three wickets in three matches. He could do well with both the bat and ball on Wednesday.

Bowlers

Logesh Augustin: Augustin will lead Olten's bowling attack in the upcoming match, having picked up five wickets in three ECL T10 matches.

Sameera Maduranga: Maduranga has picked up four wickets, including his best figures of 2/4, in three outings. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in PCK vs OLT Dream11 prediction team

Logesh Augustin (OLT) - 189 points

Malyar Stanikzai (OLT) - 179 points

Sameera Maduranga (PCK) - 172 points

Sudesh Wickramasekara (PCK) - 156 points

Shahid Waridu (OLT) - 156 points

Important Stats for PCK vs OLT Dream11 prediction team

Malyar Stanikzai: 21 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 150.00 and ER - 7.20

Sudesh Wickramasekara: 70 runs and 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR - 225.80 and ER - 8.00

Logesh Augustin: 5 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 9.66

Sameera Maduranga: 8 runs and 4 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 114.28 and ER - 7.16

Shahid Waridu: 72 runs in 3 matches; SR - 180.00

PCK vs OLT Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

PCK vs OLT Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hilal Ahmad, Shahid Waridu, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Arun Ashokan, Pratheeparaj Ratnarajah, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Ali Nayyer, Malyar Stanikzai, Sameera Maduranga, Ali Goraya, Logesh Augustin.

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara. Vice-captain: Malyar Stanikzai.

PCK vs OLT Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hilal Ahmad, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Arun Ashokan, Yasotharan Thirunavukarasu, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Ali Nayyer, Jeyakanthan Perumal, Malyar Stanikzai, Sameera Maduranga, Gowreesan Navaretnarasa, Ali Goraya.

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara. Vice-captain: Arun Ashokan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar