PCK vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Czech Republic, Prague match - May 3, 2021

In the fourth match of the ECS T10 Czech Republic, Prague tournament, Prague CC Kings will lock horns with Prague Spartans Mobilizers at Vinor Cricket Ground.

Prague CC Kings were exceptional in the ECN Czech Super Series T10 last year but they lost to Bohemian CC in the grand finale by 21 runs. Sudesh Wickramasekara, who top-scored for the Kings last season with 104 runs in 5 matches, will be an interesting player to watch out for.

Prague Spartans Mobilizers, meanwhile, couldn’t make it big in the previous ECN Czech T10 as they managed to win just one match in the three encounters they took part in. They lost to Prague Barbarians Vandals in the Eliminator.

Squads to choose from

Prague CC Kings

Aakash Parmar, Arun Ashokan, Prakash Sadasivan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Ali Sittar, Charles Croucher, Sameera Maduranga, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Suditha Udugala, Keyur Mehta, Kushal Mendon, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Smit Patel, Surya Rengarajan, Hilal Ahmad, Sudhir Gladson

Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Mani Paduru, Naveen Purandhar, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Siddharth Sharma, Vineet Mahajan, Ashok Somireddy, Nokul Namburi, Kapil Kumar, Prasad Ramachandran, Suresh Kuramboyina, Vijay Karthikeyan, Al Mahmud, Santosh Reddy, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Arun Konda, Arun Natarajan, Sarthak Bhatta, Vatsal Kansara

Advertisement

Probable Playing XIs

Prague CC Kings

Aakash Parmar, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan, Kushal Mendon, Smit Patel, Hilal Ahmad, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Ali Sittar, Sameera Maduranga, Keyur Mehta, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran

Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Vaibhav Naukudkar, Sarthak Bhatta, Siddharth Sharma, Vineet Mahajan, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Arun Konda, Suresh Kuramboyina, Santosh Reddy, Ashok Somireddy, Al Mahmud, Vijay Karthikeyan

Match Details

Match: Prague CC Kings vs Prague Spartans Mobilizers, Match 4

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground

Date and Time (IST): 3rd May, 6:30 PM

Pitch report

In the previous Czech T10 season at Vinor Cricket Ground, we witnessed scores of around 65-85 in the first innings and most of the scores were successfully chased by the teams batting second. There will thus be an interesting contest between bat and ball.

Batsmen will find it tough to score runs on this tricky surface. We can expect spinners to do well in the middle overs. If the batsmen get settled, they can score big as well.

ECS T10 Czech Republic, Prague 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PCK vs PSM)

PCK vs PSM Dream11 Team

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hilal Ahmad, Arun Ashokan, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Keyur Mehta, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Santosh Reddy, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Ali Sittar, Sameera Maduranga, Suresh Kuramboyina

Captain: Keyur Mehta, Vice-captain: Santosh Reddy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sarthak Bhatta, Siddharth Sharma, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Keyur Mehta, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Santosh Reddy, AI Mahmud, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Sameera Maduranga, Suresh Kuramboyina

Captain: Siddharth Sharma, Vice-captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara