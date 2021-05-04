PCK vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Czech Republic, Prague match - May 5, 2021

The 10th match of the ECS T10 Czech Republic, Prague tournament between the Prague CC Kings and the Prague Spartans Mobilizers, will be held at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Prague CC Kings are in second spot on the Group A points table with two wins from as many encounters. On the other hand, Prague Spartans Mobilizers are at the last position in the same group.

When the two sides met this season, Prague CC Kings steamrolled Prague Spartans Mobilizers by a whopping 84 runs. Sudesh Wickramasekara top-scored with a 82-run knock.

The Kings will enter this contest as the clear favorites, but one can expect the Mobilizers to spring a surprise.

Squads to choose from

Prague CC Kings

Aakash Parmar, Arun Ashokan, Prakash Sadasivan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Ali Sittar, Charles Croucher, Sameera Maduranga, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Suditha Udugala, Keyur Mehta, Kushal Mendon, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Smit Patel, Surya Rengarajan, Hilal Ahmad, Sudhir Gladson

Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Mani Paduru, Naveen Purandhar, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Siddharth Sharma, Vineet Mahajan, Ashok Somireddy, Nokul Namburi, Kapil Kumar, Prasad Ramachandran, Suresh Kuramboyina, Vijay Karthikeyan, Al Mahmud, Santosh Reddy, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Arun Konda, Arun Natarajan, Sarthak Bhatta, Vatsal Kansara

Probable Playing XIs

Prague CC Kings

Hilal Ahmad (wk), Arun Ashokan (c), Sharan Ramakrishnan, Suditha Udugala, Keyur Mehta, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sameera Maduranga, Ali Sittar, Smit Patel, Kushal Mendon, Laxminarayanan Selvan

Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Suresh Kuramboyina (c), Ashok Somireddy, Naveen Purandhar, Siddharth Sharma, Sagor Md Sahadat Hossain, Arun Natarajan, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Arun Konda (wk), Gokul Namburi, Prasad Ramachandran, Vineet Mahajan

Match Details

Match: Prague CC Kings vs Prague Spartans Mobilizers, Match 10

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground

Date and Time (IST): 5th May, 2:30 PM

Pitch report

The track at the Vinor Cricket Ground seemed like a two-paced wicket on the opening day of the competition. Two teams found it pretty easy to bat on, but the other teams couldn’t do much with the willow. However, bowlers will have a fair share of this tricky wicket.

The first innings par score is 90-100, with chasing teams enjoying batting at this venue. On Day 3, we can expect the same to continue.

ECS T10 Czech Republic, Prague 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PCK vs PSM)

PCK vs PSM Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naveen Purandhar, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Arun Ashokan, Keyur Mehta, Smit Patel, Arun Konda, Prasad Ramachandran, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Sameera Maduranga

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara Vice-captain: Keyur Mehta

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hilal Ahmad, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Arun Ashokan, Siddharth Sharma, Keyur Mehta, Smit Patel, Prasad Ramachandran, Ashok Somireddy, Gokul Namburi

Captain: Sharan Ramakrishnan Vice-captain: Hilal Ahmad