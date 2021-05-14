PCK vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Prague 1st Semi-final - May 15th, 2021

Prague CC Kings will take on Prague Spartans Vanguards in the first semi-final of the ECS T10 Prague on Saturday.
Prague CC Kings, who finished atop Group A with seven wins from eight games, beat United CC in the first ECS T10 Prague quarter-final.
The Prague Spartans Vanguards, on the other hand, have won five of their eight matches and finished second in Group B. They head into the first ECS T10 Prague semi-final on the back of a win over Prague Spartans Mobilizers in the fourth quarter-final.
Squads to choose from:
Prague CC Kings
Aakash Parmar, Arun Ashokan, Prakash Sadasivan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Ali Sittar, Charles Croucher, Sameera Maduranga, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Suditha Udugala, Keyur Mehta, Kushal Mendon, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Smit Patel, Surya Rengarajan, Hilal Ahmad, Sudhir Gladson
Prague Spartans Vanguards
Neeraj Tyagi (c), Satyajit Sengupta, Karthik Ekambaram, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Parth Bhalodiya, Sandeep Kumar, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Suhaib Wani, Arman Bhuiyan, Farooq Abdullah, Shobhit Bhatia, Ashutosh Arya, Vignesh Kumar, Varun Mehta, Shanmugham Ravi, Dheeraj Thakur
Predicted Playing XIs
Prague CC Kings
Aakash Parmar, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan, Kushal Mendon, Smit Patel, Hilal Ahmad, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Ali Sittar, Sameera Maduranga, Keyur Mehta, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran
Prague Spartans Vanguards
Satyajit Sengupta, Shobhit Bhatia, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Dheeraj Thakur, Shanmugham Ravi, Neeraj Tyagi (c), Karthik Ekambaram, Varun Mehta (wk), Vignesh Kumar, Ashutosh Arya
Match Details
Match: Prague CC Kings vs Prague Spartans Vanguards, 45th Match
Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague
Date and Time: 15th May, 2021, 12:30 PM IST
Pitch Report
The Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague favors the bowlers, especially the pacers, who can extract a lot of seam movement and bounce off the surface. The average score in the ECS T10 Prague at the venue is 41 runs.
ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PCK vs PSV)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Bhatia, H Ahmad, A Ashokan, K Venkataswamy, V Jagannivasan, S Wickramasekera, S Sengupta, S Patel, A H Sittar, S Maduranga, S K Valliveti
Captain: S Wickramasekera. Vice-Captain: S Sengupta
Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Bhatia, H Ahmad, A Ashokan, K Venkataswamy, S Udugala, S Wickramasekera, S Sengupta, S Patel, A H Sittar, S Maduranga, F Abdullah Shaik
Captain: A Ashokan. Vice-Captain: K Venkataswamy