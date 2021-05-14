PCK vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Prague 1st Semi-final - May 15th, 2021

Prague CC Kings will take on Prague Spartans Vanguards in the first semi-final of the ECS T10 Prague on Saturday.

Prague CC Kings, who finished atop Group A with seven wins from eight games, beat United CC in the first ECS T10 Prague quarter-final.

The Prague Spartans Vanguards, on the other hand, have won five of their eight matches and finished second in Group B. They head into the first ECS T10 Prague semi-final on the back of a win over Prague Spartans Mobilizers in the fourth quarter-final.

Squads to choose from:

Prague CC Kings

Aakash Parmar, Arun Ashokan, Prakash Sadasivan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Ali Sittar, Charles Croucher, Sameera Maduranga, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Suditha Udugala, Keyur Mehta, Kushal Mendon, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Smit Patel, Surya Rengarajan, Hilal Ahmad, Sudhir Gladson

Prague Spartans Vanguards

Neeraj Tyagi (c), Satyajit Sengupta, Karthik Ekambaram, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Parth Bhalodiya, Sandeep Kumar, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Suhaib Wani, Arman Bhuiyan, Farooq Abdullah, Shobhit Bhatia, Ashutosh Arya, Vignesh Kumar, Varun Mehta, Shanmugham Ravi, Dheeraj Thakur

Predicted Playing XIs

Prague CC Kings

Aakash Parmar, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan, Kushal Mendon, Smit Patel, Hilal Ahmad, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Ali Sittar, Sameera Maduranga, Keyur Mehta, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran

Prague Spartans Vanguards

Satyajit Sengupta, Shobhit Bhatia, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Dheeraj Thakur, Shanmugham Ravi, Neeraj Tyagi (c), Karthik Ekambaram, Varun Mehta (wk), Vignesh Kumar, Ashutosh Arya

Match Details

Match: Prague CC Kings vs Prague Spartans Vanguards, 45th Match

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Date and Time: 15th May, 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague favors the bowlers, especially the pacers, who can extract a lot of seam movement and bounce off the surface. The average score in the ECS T10 Prague at the venue is 41 runs.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PCK vs PSV)

PCK vs PSV Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Prague

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Bhatia, H Ahmad, A Ashokan, K Venkataswamy, V Jagannivasan, S Wickramasekera, S Sengupta, S Patel, A H Sittar, S Maduranga, S K Valliveti

Captain: S Wickramasekera. Vice-Captain: S Sengupta

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Bhatia, H Ahmad, A Ashokan, K Venkataswamy, S Udugala, S Wickramasekera, S Sengupta, S Patel, A H Sittar, S Maduranga, F Abdullah Shaik

Captain: A Ashokan. Vice-Captain: K Venkataswamy