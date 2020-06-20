PCK vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - June 21st, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PCK vs PSV match of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series 2020.

Prague CC Knights take on Prague Spartans Vanguards in Match 6 of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series.

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy

The final league fixture of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 2 pits the Prague CC Knights against table-toppers Prague Spartans Vanguards.

With wins against the both the Vinohrady teams, Prague Spartans Vanguards are already assured of the top spot and will head into the final regardless of this game. However, this isn't case for the Knights, who are chasing one of the other knockout spots.

Although the Knights could still qualify with a loss owing to NRR, they would not want to leave their qualifications hopes to luck. They are in for a tough day with only the Vanguards standing between them and a place in the knockouts.

Squads to choose from

PSV

Vineet Mahajan, Ghanshyam Kumar, Parth Bhalodiya, Karthik Ekambaram, Farooq Abdullah-Shaik, Santhosh Reddy, Prasanna Ganesan, Satyajit Sengupta, Vysakh Jagannivasan, Shobit Bhatia, Neeraj Tyagi, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Suhaib Wani and Kranthi MV

PCK

Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Jinnu Panilet, Kasi Vishwanathan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Vijay Karthikeyan, M Uman Basha, M Salih Pooparambil, K Basha Amanullah, Naveen Padmaraju, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Charles Croucher, Dijo Vincent, Eswar Gopalakrishnan, Joseph Johnson, Pavan Kumar Sunkara and S Joseph Neerolipadan

Predicted Playing XIs

PSV

S Sengupta, P Ganesan, G Kumar, K Ekambaram, A Reddy, F Abdullah-Shaik, N Tyagi, S Wani, Kranthi Venkataswamy, V Jagannivasan and P Bhalodiya

PCK

K Vishwanathan, L Selvan, S Gopalakrishnan, K Gopalakrishnan, C Croucher, J Panilet, V Karthikeyan, P Kumar Sunkara, J Johnson, D Vincent and N Padmaraju

Match Details

Match: Prague Spartans Vanguards vs Prague CC Knights

Date: June 21, 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Velvary Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

Although the threat of rain looms large, a shortened game should go on as scheduled on Sunday. The pitch should play host to a high-scoring game with the relatively smaller boundaries playing into the batsmen's hands.

The pacers should get the new ball to move around while there isn't much on offer for the spinners, who will have to vary their pace and use the crease to their advantage.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Fantasy Suggestions

PCK vs PSV Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Panipichai, K Vishwanathan, K Ekambaram, F Abdullah, P Ganesan, S Sengupta, N Padmaraju, K Gopalakrishnan, N Tyagi, K Venkataswamy and S Joseph

Captain: S Sengupta , Vice-Captain: K Vishwanathan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Panipichai, K Vishwanathan, P Bhalodiya, F Abdullah, V Jagannivasan, S Sengupta, N Padmaraju, K Gopalakrishnan, N Tyagi, K Venkataswamy and S Joseph

Captain: S Sengupta, Vice-Captain: J Panipichai