PCK vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - June 21st, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PCK vs PSV match of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series 2020.
- Prague CC Knights take on Prague Spartans Vanguards in Match 6 of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series.
The final league fixture of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 2 pits the Prague CC Knights against table-toppers Prague Spartans Vanguards.
With wins against the both the Vinohrady teams, Prague Spartans Vanguards are already assured of the top spot and will head into the final regardless of this game. However, this isn't case for the Knights, who are chasing one of the other knockout spots.
Although the Knights could still qualify with a loss owing to NRR, they would not want to leave their qualifications hopes to luck. They are in for a tough day with only the Vanguards standing between them and a place in the knockouts.
Squads to choose from
PSV
Vineet Mahajan, Ghanshyam Kumar, Parth Bhalodiya, Karthik Ekambaram, Farooq Abdullah-Shaik, Santhosh Reddy, Prasanna Ganesan, Satyajit Sengupta, Vysakh Jagannivasan, Shobit Bhatia, Neeraj Tyagi, Ashok Kumar Reddy, Suhaib Wani and Kranthi MV
PCK
Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Jinnu Panilet, Kasi Vishwanathan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Vijay Karthikeyan, M Uman Basha, M Salih Pooparambil, K Basha Amanullah, Naveen Padmaraju, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Charles Croucher, Dijo Vincent, Eswar Gopalakrishnan, Joseph Johnson, Pavan Kumar Sunkara and S Joseph Neerolipadan
Predicted Playing XIs
PSV
S Sengupta, P Ganesan, G Kumar, K Ekambaram, A Reddy, F Abdullah-Shaik, N Tyagi, S Wani, Kranthi Venkataswamy, V Jagannivasan and P Bhalodiya
PCK
K Vishwanathan, L Selvan, S Gopalakrishnan, K Gopalakrishnan, C Croucher, J Panilet, V Karthikeyan, P Kumar Sunkara, J Johnson, D Vincent and N Padmaraju
Match Details
Match: Prague Spartans Vanguards vs Prague CC Knights
Date: June 21, 2020, at 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Velvary Cricket Ground, Prague
Pitch Report
Although the threat of rain looms large, a shortened game should go on as scheduled on Sunday. The pitch should play host to a high-scoring game with the relatively smaller boundaries playing into the batsmen's hands.
The pacers should get the new ball to move around while there isn't much on offer for the spinners, who will have to vary their pace and use the crease to their advantage.
ECN Czech T10 Super Series Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Panipichai, K Vishwanathan, K Ekambaram, F Abdullah, P Ganesan, S Sengupta, N Padmaraju, K Gopalakrishnan, N Tyagi, K Venkataswamy and S Joseph
Captain: S Sengupta , Vice-Captain: K Vishwanathan
Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Panipichai, K Vishwanathan, P Bhalodiya, F Abdullah, V Jagannivasan, S Sengupta, N Padmaraju, K Gopalakrishnan, N Tyagi, K Venkataswamy and S Joseph
Captain: S Sengupta, Vice-Captain: J PanipichaiPublished 20 Jun 2020, 22:46 IST