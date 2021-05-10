PCK vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Prague Match – May 10th, 2021

Prague CC Kings will take on Vinohrady CC in the 27th match of the ECS T10 Prague.

Prague CC Kings won all four ECS matches played so far. In their most recent match, they beat Prague Spartans Mobilizers by 72 runs.

Meanwhile, Vinohrady CC have been in decent form in the ECS tournament as well. They've lost just once in four ECS games. Vinohrady CC are coming off a 25-run win against Brno Raiders in their last ECS outing.

ECS T10 Prague Squads to choose from

Prague CC Kings

Aakash Parmar, Arun Ashokan, Prakash Sadasivan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Ali Sittar, Charles Croucher, Sameera Maduranga, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran, Suditha Udugala, Keyur Mehta, Kushal Mendon, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Smit Patel, Surya Rengarajan, Hilal Ahmad, Sudhir Gladson.

Vinohrady CC

Siddarth Goud, Chris Pearce (wk), Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Ben Boulton-Smith, Yashkumar Patel, Vikrant Godara, Sarbojeet Bhowmick, Alex Sirisena, Vojta Hasa, Arshad Ali.

Predicted Playing XIs

Prague CC Kings

Aakash Parmar, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan, Kushal Mendon, Smit Patel, Hilal Ahmad, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Ali Sittar, Sameera Maduranga, Keyur Mehta, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran.

Vinohrady CC

Siddarth Goud, Chris Pearce (wk), Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Nirmal Kumar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Ben Boulton-Smith, Yashkumar Patel, Vikrant Godara, Sarbojeet Bhowmick.

Match Details

Match: Prague CC Kings vs Vinohrady CC, 27th Match.

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague.

Date and Time: 10th May 2021, 4:30 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague is conducive to bowlers. It is best suited for pacers, who can extract a lot of seam movement and bounce from the surface. The average score here is 41 runs.

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PCK vs VCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: C Pearce, S Wickramasekera, F Heydenrych, A Ashokan, S Patel, R Tomar, K Mehta, S Goud, V Margasahayam, Y Patel, S Maduranga.

Captain: S Wickramasekera. Vice-Captain: S Patel.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: C Pearce, N Kumar, S Wickramasekera, F Heydenrych, A Ashokan, S Patel, R Tomar, S Goud, V Margasahayam, Y Patel, S Maduranga.

Captain: F Heydenrych. Vice-Captain: R Tomar.