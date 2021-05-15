PCK vs VCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague Match - May 15, 2021

ECS T10 Prague boils down to this moment, where both finalists from the previous edition lock horns again at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Saturday. Can the Prague CC Kings make it two in a row, or will the Vinohrady CC finally get their hands on the prestigious ECS T10 Prague trophy?

Prague CC Kings comfortably entered the summit clash by registering a massive 65-run win over Prague Spartans Vanguards in the semi-finals. They finished as the Group A table-toppers with six wins from their eight matches while their one game was abandoned due to rain. The Arun Ashokan-led side will be starting as top favorites to win this game and etch their names on the ECS T10 trophy for the second consecutive time.

Vinohrady CC, on the other hand, defeated the Group B table-toppers Brno Rangers in the semi-finals by 32 runs to enter the ECS T10 Prague final. They finished just below their opponents in the Group A with six wins and a loss from their eight matches. Having defeated the Prague CC Kings earlier this season, Siddarth Goud & co. will be high on confidence to defeat them again in this ultimate game and finally lift their maiden ECS T10 Prague Trophy.

All in all, the fans will be in for a crackerjack of a final at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

Prague CC Kings

Kushal Mendon, Sameera Maduranga, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Hilal Ahmad (WK), Keyur Mehta, Smit Patel, Ali Sittar, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Aakash Parmar, Arun Ashokan (C), Prakash Sadasivan, Suditha Udugala, Sudhir Gladson, Charles Croucher, Surya Rengarajan, Sivagnanam Gnanatheeswaran.

Vinohrady CC

Siddarth Goud (C), Ben Boulton-Smith, Frederick Heydenrych, Ritik Tomar, Nirmal Kumar, Chris Pearce (WK), Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Vojtech Hasa, Arshad Hayat, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Yashkumar Patel, Vikrant Godara, Sarbojeet Bhowmick, Kyle Gilham, John Corness, Michael Londesborough, Alex Sirisena, Lukas Fencl, Mikulas Stary, Arshad Ali and Ashley McGlynn.

Probable Playing XIs

Prague CC Kings

Arun Ashokan (C), Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Hilal Ahmad (WK), Kushal Mendon, Aakash Parmar, Keyur Mehta, Sameera Maduranga, Ali Sittar, Smit Patel, Laxminarayanan Selvan.

Vinohrady CC

Siddarth Goud (C), Ritik Tomar, Chris Pearce (WK), Frederick Heydenrych, Vojtech Has, Yashkumar Patel, Arshad Hayat, Nirmal Kumar, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Mikulas Stary.

Match Details

Match: Prague CC Kings vs Vinohrady CC, Final

Date & Time: 15th May 2021, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague.

Pitch Report

The track at the Vinor Cricket Ground has been in favor of the bowlers, and one could expect another low-scoring encounter on what has more or less been a slow wicket so far. The wicket is better suited to the pacers than the spinners, who will have to bank on the mistakes committed by the batsmen to scalp wickets. Both teams will look to field first upon winning the toss on this ground with an average 1st innings score of 51 runs.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PCK vs VCC)

PCK vs VCC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chris Pearce, Arun Ashokan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Nirmal Kumar, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Siddarth Goud, Ritik Tomar, Frederick Heydenrych, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Ali Sittar, Shubhranshu Chaudhary.

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara. Vice-Captain: Siddarth Goud.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chris Pearce, Arun Ashokan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Nirmal Kumar, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Smit Patel, Siddarth Goud, Arshad Hayat, Venkatesh Margasahayam, Ali Sittar, Yashkumar Patel.

Captain: Siddharth Goud. Vice-Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara.