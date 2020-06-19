PCK vs VIB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - June 20th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PCK vs VIB match of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 2.

Prague CC Knights take on Vinohrady Blancos in Match 1 of the Czech T10 Super Series 2020 Week 2.

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 2 gets underway this Saturday as the Prague CC Knights take on the Vinohrady Blancos in the first game at the Velvary Cricket Ground in Prague.

Both teams are relatively inexperienced in this format although the Prague CC Kings have the better record in domestic competitions in the Czech Republic cricket circuit. They will head into this game as the favorites with the Gopalakrishnan brothers being ones to watch out.

However, it shouldn't be plain sailing for the Knights with the Blancos having a lot of firepower at the top of the order. All in all, Dream11 enthusiasts should look forward to this exciting match-up with both teams look to kick-start their campaigns with a win.

Squads to choose from

PCK

Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Jinnu Panilet, Kasi Vishwanathan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Vijay Karthikeyan, M Uman Basha, M Salih Pooparambil, K Basha Amanullah, Naveen Padmaraju, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Charles Croucher, Dijo Vincent, Eswar Gopalakrishnan, Joseph Johnson, Pavan Kumar Sunkara and S Joseph Neerolipadan

VIB

Toby Haslam, Karel Ziegler, Vojtech Hasa, Alex Sirisena, Siddharth Sharma, Vatsal Kansara, Ashish Matta, John Corness, Michael Londesborough, Frederick Heydenrych, Lukas Fencl, Kapil Kumar Trinity Moyo, Ben Soucek, Nirmal Kumar, Lakshay Sharma, Ben Boulton Smith and Edward Entwistle

Predicted Playing XIs

PCK

K Vishwanathan, L Selvan, S Gopalakrishnan, K Gopalakrishnan, C Croucher, J Panilet, V Karthikeyan, P Kumar Sunkara, J Johnson, D Vincent and N Padmaraju

VIB

V Hasa, A Sirisena, J Corness, L Fencl, M Londesborough, T Haslam, B Soucek, T Moyo, F Heydenrych, V Kansara and S Sharma

Match Details

Match: Prague CC Knights vs Vinohrady Blancos

Date: June 20, 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Velvary Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Velvary Cricket Ground should play a touch better than the one that hosted the first week of ECN Czech T10 action. With relatively smaller boundaries and a nice even surface, teams would be looking to bat first and pile on the runs. However, rain could play spoilsport with chances of a full game happening being bleak.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Fantasy Suggestions

PCK vs VIB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Gopalakrishnan, K Vishwanathan, L Selvan, V Hasa, J Corness, K Gopalakrishnan, L Fencl, C Croucher, B Soucek, T Moyo and P Sunkara

Captain: S Gopalakrishnan, Vice-Captain: J Corness

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Gopalakrishnan, K Vishwanathan, L Selvan, S Sharma, J Corness, K Gopalakrishnan, F Heydenrych, V Karthikeyan, B Soucek, T Moyo and P Sunkara

Captain: K Vishwanathan , Vice-Captain: S Gopalakrishnan