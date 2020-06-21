PCK vs VIB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - June 21st, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PCK vs VIB match of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 2.

Prague CC Knights take on Vinohrady Biancos in the Czech T10 Super Series 2020 Week 2.

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy

After two whirlwind league matches on Sunday, we have a repeat of Match 1 of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 2 between the Vinohrady Biancos and the Prague CC Knights.

Both teams were under the pump at the end of the first day, with a NR and a loss each to their names. However, gritty performances against the Vinohrady Rossos and the Prague Spartans Vanguards respectively have earned them the right to fight for a place in the final.

The corresponding fixture in the league phase was abandoned due to inclement weather, which adds intrigue to the already exciting match-up.

Squads to choose from

PCK

Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Jinnu Panilet, Kasi Vishwanathan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Vijay Karthikeyan, M Uman Basha, M Salih Pooparambil, K Basha Amanullah, Naveen Padmaraju, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Charles Croucher, Dijo Vincent, Eswar Gopalakrishnan, Joseph Johnson, Pavan Kumar Sunkara and S Joseph Neerolipadan

VIB

Toby Haslam, Karel Ziegler, Vojtech Hasa, Alex Sirisena, Siddharth Sharma, Vatsal Kansara, Ashish Matta, John Corness, Michael Londesborough, Frederick Heydenrych, Lukas Fencl, Kapil Kumar Trinity Moyo, Ben Soucek, Nirmal Kumar, Lakshay Sharma, Ben Boulton Smith and Edward Entwistle

Predicted Playing XIs

PCK

K Vishwanathan, L Selvan, S Gopalakrishnan, K Gopalakrishnan, C Croucher, J Panilet, V Karthikeyan, S Joseph, J Johnson, D Vincent and N Padmaraju

VIB

V Hasa, A Sirisena, E Entwistle, K Ziegler, M Londesborough, T Haslam, B Soucek, L Sharma, K Kumar, N Kumar and S Sharma

Match Details

Match: Prague CC Knights vs Vinohrady Biancos

Date: June 21, 2020, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Velvary Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The pitch has slowed down considerably, with the last two league games yielding only 245 runs in nearly 40 overs. With extra bounce on offer, both pacers and spinners should come in to play, although the relatively smaller boundaries square of the wicket might go against them. Batting first would be the ideal option for both sides, with this being a must-win game.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Fantasy Suggestions

PCK vs VIB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: T Haslam, A Sirisena, Kasi Vishwanathan, V Hasa, N Padmaraju, K Kumar, C Croucher, K Gopalakrishnan, N Kumar, S Joseph and E Entwistle

Captain: K Vishwanthan, Vice-Captain: A Sirisena

Fantasy Suggestion #2: T Haslam, A Sirisena, Kasi Vishwanathan, V Hasa, N Padmaraju, K Kumar, C Croucher, K Gopalakrishnan, N Kumar, S Joseph and E Entwistle

Captain: A Sirisena, Vice-Captain: N Padmaraju