PCK vs VIR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - June 20th, 2020

Prague CC Knights take on Vinohrady Rossos in Match 2 of the Czech T10 Super Series 2020 Week 2

The second ECN Czech T10 Super Series game on Saturday pits the Prague CC Knights against the Vinohrady Rossos at the Velvary Cricket Ground in Prague.

This would be Prague CC Knights' second game, with the Sujith Gopalakrishnan-led side featuring in the opening fixture as well. They would have a first-hand experience of what to expect from the match, which isn't the case for Vinohrady Rossos.

The Rossos don't have a great record in the domestic circuit, although they are more than capable of coming up with a good performance. With the likes of Ed Knowles and Kyle Gilham in their ranks, the Rossos will fancy their chances of an upset against the much-fancied Knights.

Squads to choose from

PCK

Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Jinnu Panilet, Kasi Vishwanathan, Laxminarayanan Selvan, Vijay Karthikeyan, M Uman Basha, M Salih Pooparambil, K Basha Amanullah, Naveen Padmaraju, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Charles Croucher, Dijo Vincent, Eswar Gopalakrishnan, Joseph Johnson, Pavan Kumar Sunkara and S Joseph Neerolipadan

VIR

Chris Pearce, Mikulas Stary, Ed Knowles, Shaun Dalton, Thomas Sturmey, Ritik Tomar, Shoumyadeep Rakshith, Kyle Gilham, Arshad Yousufzai, Siddharth Goud, Paul Taylor, Brigham Smith, Kamal Singh, Shubhranshu Chaudhary, Venkatesh Marghashayam

Predicted Playing XIs

PCK

K Vishwanathan, L Selvan, S Gopalakrishnan, K Gopalakrishnan, C Croucher, J Panilet, V Karthikeyan, P Kumar Sunkara, J Johnson, D Vincent and N Padmaraju

VIR

E Knowles, K Gilham, B Smith, S Goud, P Taylor, S Rakshit, C Pearce, S Dalton, T Sturmey, S Chaudhary and K Singh

Match Details

Match: Prague CC Knights vs Vinohrady Rossos

Date: June 20, 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Velvary Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

A good batting track is on offer for both sides with the ball coming on nicely onto the bat. Without any variable bounce to watch out for, teams should look to bat first and put up at least 80-85 runs on the board. With slightly overcast conditions expected, the pacers should get the ball to move around, while there isn't much help on offer for the spinners on this track.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Fantasy Suggestions

PCK vs VIR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Gopalakrishnan, C Pearce, E Knowles, K Vishwanathan, S Dalton, S Rakshit, N Padmaraju, K Gopalakrishnan, P Kumar Sunkara, B Smith and P Taylor

Captain: S Gopalakrishnan, Vice-Captain: E Knowles

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Gopalakrishnan, V Karthikeyan, E Knowles, K Vishwanathan, S Dalton, S Rakshit, N Padmaraju, K Gilham, K Singh, B Smith and P Taylor

Captain: K Vishwanathan, Vice-Captain: P Taylor