PCK vs ZTB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECL T10, Eliminator 1

Prague CC Kings (PCK) will lock horns with Zeytinburnu Zafer (ZTB) in the first Eliminator of the European Cricket League (ECL) T10 at the Cartama Oval on Thursday.

Prague CC Kings finished fourth in Group C points, managing to win only two out of their five league stage games. They lost their previous match against Brescia CC by six wickets. Zeytinburnu Zafer, on the other hand, lost all five of their league stage matches and finished bottom of Group C. They lost their last game against Carlton by nine wickets.

PCK vs ZTB Probable Playing 11 Today

PCK XI

Arun Ashokan (C), Sharan Sundareswaran Ramakrishnan, Sudesh Wickramasekera, Naveen Padmaraju, Hilal Ahmad (WK), Suditha Udugala, Rohit Deshmoyni, Ali Hassan Sittar, Sameera Maduranga, Laxminarayanan Selvan.

ZTB XI

Ahmet Dursak (C), Sami Ozbek, Ali Cetin, Dawood Surkhi, Mehmet Onur Sert (WK), Ulutuna Tunahan, Ahmad Elech, Qalander Abbas, Abhishek, Gokhan Alta, Mecit Zargar.

Match Details

PCK vs ZTB, Eliminator 1, ECL T10

Date and Time: 24th February 2022, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a balanced one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will also find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 96 runs.

Today’s PCK vs ZTB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ahmad Hilal: Hilal is a hard-hitting batter who has scored 92 runs at a strike rate of 158.62 in five matches.

Batters

Arun Ashokan: Ashokan is a reliable top-order batter who can trouble the Zeytinburnu Zafer bowlers, having scored 86 runs at a strike rate of 148.27 in five matches.

Ahmet Dursak: Dursak hasn't performed up to his standards in the ECL T10 so far, but he could play a crucial knock on Thursday.

All-rounders

Sudesh Wickramasekara: Wickramasekara is Prague CC's top run-scorer with 195 runs in four matches. He also has five wickets to his name.

Mecit Zarger: Zarger is a quality all-rounder who can do well with both the bat and ball on Thursday. He has scored 35 runs while also scalping three wickets in five matches.

Bowlers

Sameera Maduranga: Maduranga will lead the Prague CC Kings' bowling attack on Thursday. He has scalped six wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 7.50.

Gokhan Alta: Alta has picked up one wicket in five matches and could prove to be a great utility pick today.

Top 5 best players to pick in PCK vs ZTB Dream11 prediction team

Sudesh Wickramasekara (PCK) - 505 points

Sameera Maduranga (PCK) - 244 points

Mecit Zarger (ZTB) - 180 points

Hilal Ahmad (PCK) - 169 points

Arun Ashokan (PCK) - 140 points

Important Stats for PCK vs ZTB Dream11 prediction team

Sudesh Wickramasekara: 195 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 224.13 and ER - 7.62

Sameera Maduranga: 6 wickets in 5 matches; ER - 7.50

Mecit Zarger: 35 runs and 3 wickets in 5 matches; SR - 92.10 and ER - 8.30

Hilal Ahmad: 92 runs in 5 matches; SR - 158.62

Arun Ashokan: 86 runs in 5 matches; SR - 148.27

PCK vs ZTB Dream11 Prediction Today (ECL T10)

PCK vs ZTB Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hilal Ahmad, Sharan Sundareswaran Ramakrishnan, Arun Ashokan, Ahmet Dursak, Berk Cetin, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Mecit Zarger, Abhishek, Sameera Maduranga, Laxminarayan Selvan, Gokhan Alta.

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara. Vice-captain: Arun Ashokan.

PCK vs ZTB Dream11 Prediction - ECL T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hilal Ahmad, Sharan Sundareswaran Ramakrishnan, Arun Ashokan, Sami Ozbek, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Naveen Padmaraju, Mecit Zarger, Abhishek, Sameera Maduranga, Ali Hassan Sittar, Gokhan Alta.

Captain: Sudesh Wickramasekara. Vice-captain: Hilal Ahmad.

Edited by Samya Majumdar