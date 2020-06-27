PCR vs BBCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - June 28th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PCR vs BBCC of ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3.

Prague CC Rooks take on Budejovice Barracudas CC in Match 6 of ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3.

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy

The final league fixture of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3 sees the Budejovice Barracudas taking on the Prague CC Rooks at the Scott Page Field in Prague.

The Rooks, having won both their fixtures on Saturday, are already assured of a place in the top three. However, they would want to seal the top spot on the points table, which would directly take them to the final.

On the other hand, the Barracudas haven't hit their stride yet with losses against the Mobilizers and Vandals. They are already out of the race for the playoffs and will be looking to spoil the party for the Rooks in what promises to be an exciting contest.

Squads to choose from

Prague CC Rooks

Keyur Mehta, Shripal Gajjar, Jeet Shah, Kushal Mendon, Piyush Baghel, Aakash Parmar, Mohammed Salih, Vinod Suthar, Rohit Deshmoyni, Surya Rengarajan, Smit Patel, Ali Hassan, Jaydeep Patel, Kishan Panchal, Naveen Gunasekaran and Avinash Kumar.

Budejovice Barracudas CC

Arun Natarajan, Ayush Sharma, Milan Varsadiya, Anbu Poosakkanu, Daniel Parrot, Rakesh Kumar, Philip Butterill, Ritesh Khanna, Ajay Mishra, Krishnamoorthy Velusamy, Sazzad Mahmood, Praveen Muthusamy, Ambar Kachale, Rahul Mishra, Joseph Foster, Nagarajan Murugan, Uday Kumar and Legi Sam

Predicted Playing XIs

Prague CC Rooks

J Shah, R Deshmoyni, P Baghel, K Mendon, M Pooparambil, A Parmar, S Patel, A Sittar, S Rengarajan, J Patel and K Panchal

Budejovice Barracudas CC

A Natarajan, A Sharma, M Varsadiya, A Poosakkanu, R Kumar, P Butterill, R Khanna, K Velusamy, S Mahmood, J Foster and U Kumar

Match Details

Match: Prague CC Rooks vs Budejovice Barracudas CC

Date: 28th June 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Prague

Pitch Report

There is something in the pitch for both the batsmen and bowlers. While the relatively smaller boundaries bode well for the batsmen, variable bounce should aid the bowlers in keeping their counterparts in check. Teams have preferred to field first and should continue do so on Sunday as well.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PCR vs BBCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Baghel, K Mendon, A Parmar, A Poosakkanu, A Sharma, R Khanna, A Sittar, R Deshmoyni, J Foster, J Patel and U Kumar

Captain: R Deshmoyni , Vice-Captain: A Sharma

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Baghel, K Mendon, K Velusamy, P Butterill, A Sharma, R Khanna, A Sittar, R Deshmoyni, K Panchal, J Patel and U Kumar

Captain: R Khanna, Vice-Captain: R Deshmoyni