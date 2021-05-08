PCR vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Prague Match - May 8th, 2021

Prague CC Rooks will take on Brno Rangers in the 21st match of the ECS T10 Prague on Saturday.

Prague CC Rooks, who have played three matches in the ECS T10 Prague so far, are yet to get off the mark. United CC defeated them by seven wickets in their last game.

Brno Rangers, on the other hand, have won all four games they have played in the ECS T10 Prague so far. They will head into Saturday's fixture on the back of a 17-run win over Prague Spartans Vanguards.

Squads to choose from:

Prague CC Rooks

Kamaldeep Singh, Rohit Deshmoyni, Jinnu Panilet, Manish Sahijwani, Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Vishwanathan, Naveen Padmaraju, Dijo Vincent, Naveen Gunasekaran, Avinash Kumar, Vinod Suthar, Jeet Shah, Christopher Tebb, Dipankumar Patel, Sumeet Malik, Jahangir Wani, Murali Krishna, Abhishek Pal, Dan Casey

Brno Rangers

Naveed Ahmed, Jan Hoffmann, Sandeep Tiwari, Somesekhar Banerjee, Ushan Gunathilake, Vikram Padigala, Somsuvro Basu, Tripurari Kania Lal, Dylan Steyn (C), Rahat Ali, Kudzai Chomusora, Ali Kashif, Abhijit Kar, Saeed Khan, Sony Mitra (WK), Vishnu Revi and Saeed Rasul.

Predicted Playing XIs

Prague CC Rooks

Manish Sahijwani, Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Vishwanathan, Naveen Padmaraju, Dijo Vincent, Naveen Gunasekaran, Avinash Kumar, Vinod Suthar, Jeet Shah, Christopher Tebb

Brno Rangers

Dylan Steyn (C), Ali Kashif, Sony Mitra (WK), Rahat Ali, Jan Hoffmann, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kania Lal, Kudzai Chomusora, Somsuvro Basu, Sandeep Tiwari, Zain Tariq.

Match Details

Match: Prague CC Rooks vs Brno Rangers, 21st Match

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Date & Time: 8th May, 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague is favorable to the bowlers, especially the pacers, who can extract a lot of seam movement and bounce off the surface. The average score at the venue in the T10 format is 41 runs.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PCR vs BRG)

PCR vs BRG Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Prague

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Hoffman, D Steyn, A Kashif, K V Balakrishnan, J Panilet, N Padmaraju, R Ali, N D Gunasekaran, T K Lal, S Basu, R Deshmoyni

Captain: N Padmaraju. Vice-Captain: D Steyn

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Hoffman, D Steyn, A Kashif, K V Balakrishnan, N Padmaraju, R Ali, N D Gunasekaran, T K Lal, S Basu, N Ahmed, R Deshmoyni

Captain: A Kashif. Vice-captain: R Ali