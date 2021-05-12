PCR vs BRG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Prague Match - May 13th, 2021

Prague CC Rooks will take on Brno Rangers in the 40th match of the ECS T10 Prague on Thursday.

Prague CC Rooks are yet to win a game in the ECS T10 Prague, losing all five matches they have played thus far. have played five matches in the ECS T10 Prague so far this season. Prague Barbarians Vandals defeated them by six wickets in their last outing.

Brno Rangers, on the other hand, are yet to put a foot wrong in the ECS T10 Prague, winning all five matches they have played so far. They will head into Thursday's game on the back of a 23-run win over Prague CC Rooks.

Squads to choose from:

Prague CC Rooks

Kamaldeep Singh, Rohit Deshmoyni, Jinnu Panilet, Manish Sahijwani, Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Vishwanathan, Naveen Padmaraju, Dijo Vincent, Naveen Gunasekaran, Avinash Kumar, Vinod Suthar, Jeet Shah, Christopher Tebb, Dipankumar Patel, Sumeet Malik, Jahangir Wani, Murali Krishna, Abhishek Pal, Dan Casey

Brno Rangers

Naveed Ahmed, Jan Hoffmann, Sandeep Tiwari, Somesekhar Banerjee, Ushan Gunathilake, Vikram Padigala, Somsuvro Basu, Tripurari Kania Lal, Dylan Steyn (C), Rahat Ali, Kudzai Chomusora, Ali Kashif, Abhijit Kar, Saeed Khan, Sony Mitra (WK), Vishnu Revi and Saeed Rasul.

Predicted Playing XIs

Prague CC Rooks

Manish Sahijwani, Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Vishwanathan, Naveen Padmaraju, Dijo Vincent, Naveen Gunasekaran, Avinash Kumar, Vinod Suthar, Jeet Shah, Christopher Tebb

Brno Rangers

Dylan Steyn (C), Ali Kashif, Sony Mitra (WK), Rahat Ali, Jan Hoffmann, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kania Lal, Kudzai Chomusora, Somsuvro Basu, Sandeep Tiwari, Zain Tariq.

Match Details

Match: Prague CC Rooks vs Brno Rangers, 40th Match

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Date and Time: 13th May, 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague favors the bowlers, especially the pacers, who can extract a lot of seam movement and bounce off the surface. The average score at the venue in the T10 format is 41 runs.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PCR vs BRG)

PCR vs BRG Dream11 Tips - ECS T10 Prague

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Hoffman, D Steyn, A Kashif, D Patel, J Panilet, N Padmaraju, R Ali, N D Gunasekaran, S Tiwari, N Ahmed, R Deshmoyni

Captain: A Kashif. Vice-captain: N Padmaraju

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Hoffman, S Gopalakrishnan, D Steyn, A Kashif, J Panilet, N Padmaraju, R Ali, N D Gunasekaran, S Tiwari, N Ahmed, R Deshmoyni

Captain: D Steyn. Vice-captain: R Ali