PCR vs PBV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Prague Match – May 4th, 2021

Prague CC Rooks will take on Prague Barbarians Vandals in the seventh match of the ECS T10 Prague on Tuesday.

It will be the first ECS match of the season for both teams. Prague CC Rooks had a decent ECS campaign last year. They lost only once in three games, but their loss came against the same opposition they'll take on in their ECS 2021 tournament opener.

Prague Barbarians Vandals, meanwhile, lost three matches but won their last two in the ECS T10 Prague tournament last year. They have a squad with a good blend of youth and experience this time.

The two teams squared off twice in the ECS last season. While Prague CC Rooks won the first game, Prague Barbarians Vandals took the second.

ECS T10 Prague: Squads to choose from

Prague CC Rooks

Kamaldeep Singh, Rohit Deshmoyni, Jinnu Panilet, Manish Sahijwani, Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Vishwanathan, Naveen Padmaraju, Dijo Vincent, Naveen Gunasekaran, Avinash Kumar, Vinod Suthar, Jeet Shah, Christopher Tebb, Dipankumar Patel, Sumeet Malik, Jahangir Wani, Murali Krishna, Abhishek Pal, Dan Casey.

Prague Barbarians Vandals

Sahil Grover, Pradeep Gangappa, Sabawoon Davizi, Sumit Pokhriyal, Divyendra Singh, Jahanur Hoque, Vamshi Krishna, Yashwantha Salian, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Pankaj Pundir, Uday Gali, Bilal Samad, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Amritpal Rai, Piyush Kumar, Ravi Sangam, Sagar Madhireddy, Pydi Karthik.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11s

Prague CC Rooks

Manish Sahijwani, Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Vishwanathan, Naveen Padmaraju, Dijo Vincent, Naveen Gunasekaran, Avinash Kumar, Vinod Suthar, Jeet Shah, Christopher Tebb.

Prague Barbarians Vandals

Sahil Grover, Pradeep Gangappa, Sabawoon Davizi, Sumit Pokhriyal, Divyendra Singh, Jahanur Hoque, Vamshi Krishna, Yashwantha Salian, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Pankaj Pundir, Uday Gali.

Match Details

Match: Prague CC Rooks vs Prague Barbarians Vandals, 7th Match

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague.

Date and Time: 4th May 2021; 4:30 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague is conducive to bowlers. It is best suited for pacers, who can extract seam movement and bounce off the surface. The average first-innings score at this ground is 41 runs.

Dream 1 Fantasy Suggestions

PCR vs PBV Dream11 Tips ECS T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Grover, D Patel, S Davizi, J P Panipichai, P Kumar, R Deshmoyni, D Vincent, S Pokhriyal, A Kumar, V Suthar, P Kumar, K Bhatnagar.

Captain: D Vincent. Vice-Captain: R Deshmoyni.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Grover, D Patel, S Davizi, J P Panipichai, R Deshmoyni, D Vincent, S Pokhriyal, A Kumar, V Suthar, P Kumar, K Bhatnagar

Captain: S Davizi. Vice-Captain: S Pokhriyal.