PCR vs PBVA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - June 28th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PCR vs PBVA of ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3.

Prague CC Rooks take on Prague Barbarians Vandals in the Final of ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3.

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy

The final of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3 is upon us as Prague Barbarian Vandals take on the unbeaten Prague CC Rooks at the Scott Page Field in Prague. The Rooks have been the team to beat so far with three wins out of three games.

Their opponents, the Vandals, had to take a slightly longer route to the final with two dominating wins over Prague Spartans Mobilizers. The corresponding league fixture between the two sides was a close encounter and should be the case for this one as well with a lot at stake.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Prague CC Rooks

Keyur Mehta, Shripal Gajjar, Jeet Shah, Kushal Mendon, Piyush Baghel, Aakash Parmar, Mohammed Salih, Vinod Suthar, Rohit Deshmoyni, Surya Rengarajan, Smit Patel, Ali Hassan, Jaydeep Patel, Kishan Panchal, Naveen Gunasekaran and Avinash Kumar.

Prague Barbarian Vandals

Pradeep Gangappa, Divyendra Singh, Sabawoon Davizi, Jahanur Hoque, Andrew Sim, Pradeep Balakrishnan, Honey Gori, M Sai Vandrasi, Pankaj Kumar, Uday Gali, Shantanu Kulkarni, Jafar Stooman, Sagar Madhireddy, Birendra Kumar and Kushagra Bhatnagar

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Prague CC Rooks

P Baghel, K Mendon, M Salih, A Parmar, S Patel, A Hassan Sittar, R Deshmoyni, S Rengarajan, J Patel, A Kumar and K Panchal

Prague Barbarian Vandals

S Davizi, H Gori, D Singh, P Gangappa, P Balakrishnan, J Hoque, A Sim, P Kumar, S Kulkarni, J Stooman and S Madhireddy

Match Details

Match: Prague CC Rooks vs Prague Barbarians Vandals

Date: 28th June 2020, at 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Prague

Pitch Report

A competitive clash between bat and ball is expected with there being something in the pitch for the bowlers. Lack of bounce and a slow outfield will favour the pacers, who should get the new ball to move around as well. With the pitch not expected to change much, batting first would be ideal option upon winning the toss.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PCR vs PBVA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Singh, S Davizi, A Parmar, P Balakrishnan, H Gori, R Deshmoyni, S Rengarajan, S Kulkarni, S Madhireddy, A Hassan Sittar and J Stooman

Captain: R Deshmoyni, Vice-Captain: S Davizi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Singh, S Davizi, A Parmar, P Balakrishnan, H Gori, R Deshmoyni, S Rengarajan, J Hoque, S Madhireddy, A Hassan Sittar and J Patel

Captain: S Davizi, Vice-Captain: S Rengarajan