PCR vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - June 27th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PCR vs PSM match of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3

Prague CC Rooks take on Prague Spartans Mobilizers in Match 1 of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3.

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3 gets underway this Saturday with the first match featuring Prague CC Rooks and Prague Spartans Mobilizers.

As the action moving to Scott Page Field in Prague, both teams will look to kick-start their campaigns with wins, although it isn't as straightforward as it sounds.

The Rooks, who are one of the most heavily touted teams in the country, are the clear favourites heading into this game. With the likes of Deshmoyni and Gajjar in their ranks, no one would want to bet against the Rooks.

Having said that, the Mobilizers also have a point to prove, paving the way for what promises to be a exciting start to the weekend.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Prague CC Rooks

Keyur Mehta, Shripal Gajjar, Jeet Shah, Kushal Mendon, Piyush Baghel, Aakash Parmar, Mohammed Salih, Vinod Suthar, Rohit Deshmoyni, Surya Rengarajan, Smit Patel, Ali Hassan, Jaydeep Patel, Kishan Panchal, Naveen Gunasekaran and Avinash Kumar.

Advertisement

Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Sarthak Bhatta, Naveen Purandhar, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Ketan Pathak, Surya Chembrolu, Prasad Ramachandran, M Sahadat Hossain, Mani Paduru, Purvang Trambadia, Ashutosh Arya, Arun Konda, Sukhwinder Singh, Arman Bhuiyan, Vignesh Manohar Kumar, Swamy Madhav, Ishan Saraswat, Shanmugham Ravi, Suresh Babu and Gokul Sai.

Predicted Playing XIs

Prague CC Rooks

R Deshmoyni, S Patel, J Patel, N Gunasekaran, K Mendon, P Baghel, A Parmar, K Mehta, S Gajjar, K Panchal and V Suthar

Prague Spartans Mobilizers

S Bhatta, V Naukudkar, K Pathak, P Ramachandran, M Paduru, A Arya, A Konda, A Bhuiyan, I Saraswat, S Babu and S Ravi

Match Details

Match: Prague CC Rooks vs Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Date: 27th June 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Prague

Pitch Report

Not much is known about the pitch conditions at the Scott Page Field. However, there should be some inconsistent bounce which might keep the batsmen in check. Although there is some rain on the forecast for Saturday, there shouldn't be any interruptions as far as this game is concerned.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PCR vs PSM Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Bhatta, P Baghel, K Mendon, V Suthar, V Naukudkar, R Deshmoi, A Arya, A Konda, J Patel, K Panchal and S Babu

Captain: A Konda, Vice-Captain: P Baghel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: K Mehta, P Baghel, K Mendon, P Ramakrishnan, V Naukudkar, R Deshmoyni, A Arya, A Konda, J Patel, K Panchal and S Babu

Captain: A Konda , Vice-Captain: R Deshmoyni