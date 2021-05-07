PCR vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague Match - May 08, 2021

Prague CC Rooks will take on Prague Spartans Vanguards in the 23rd match of the ECS T10 Prague at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Saturday.

Prague CC Rooks have lost as many as three matches and are currently placed at the bottom of the Group B points table. They lost their last game to United CC by seven wickets.Prague CC Rooks will be desperate to get off the mark in the ECS T10 Prague tomorrow.

Prague Spartans Vanguards, on the other hand, have won two out of their four matches and are placed third in the points standings. They fell to a 17-run defeat at the hands of Brno Rangers in their last ECS T10 Prague outing.

Squads to choose from

Prague CC Rooks

Kamaldeep Singh, Rohit Deshmoyni, Jinnu Panilet, Manish Sahijwani, Sujith Gopalakrishnan (WK), Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Vishwanathan, Naveen Padmaraju (C), Dijo Vincent, Naveen Gunasekaran, Avinash Kumar, Vinod Suthar, Jeet Shah, Christopher Tebb, Dipankumar Patel, Sumeet Malik, Jahangir Wani, Murali Krishna, Abhishek Pal and Dan Casey.

Prague Spartans Vanguards

Satyajit Sengupta, Neeraj Tyagi (C), Karthik Ekambaram, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Parth Bhalodiya, Sandeep Kumar, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Suhaib Wani, Arman Bhuiyan, Farooq Abdullah, Shobhit Bhatia (WK), Ashutosh Arya, Vignesh Kumar, Varun Mehta, Shanmugham Ravi and Dheeraj Thakur.

Probable Playing XIs

Prague CC Rooks

Naveen Padmaraju (C), Jinnu Panilet, Naveen Gunasekaran, Sujith Gopalakrishnan (WK), Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Dipankumar Patel, Christopher Tebb, Vinod Suthar, Rohit Deshmoyni, Kasi Viswanathan, Kamaldeep Singh.

Prague Spartans Vanguards

Neeraj Tyagi (C), Satyajit Sengupta, Shobhit Bhatia (WK), Kranthi Venkataswamy, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Ashutosh Arya, Arman Bhuiyan, Karthik Ekambaram, Farooq Abdullah Shaik, Varun Mehta, Sandeep Kumar.

Match Details

Match: Prague CC Rooks vs Prague Spartans Vanguards, Match 23, ECS T10 Prague

Date & Time: 8th May 2021, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Vinor Cricket Ground is a slow batting track. While the pacers will get some movement early on with the new ball, the batsmen will need to be wary of their shot selection, with the wickets in hand being crucial on this ground. Anything close to 100 should be a good first innings score at the venue.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PCR vs PSV)

PCR vs PSV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Prague

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shobhit Bhatia, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Jinnu Panilet, Kasi Viswanathan, Arman Bhuiyan, Satyajit Sengupta, Naveen Padmaraju, Farooq Abdullah Shaik, Rohit Deshmoyni, Sandeep Kumar.

Captain: Satyajit Sengupta. Vice-captain: Naveen Padmaraju.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Jinnu Panilet, Kasi Viswanathan, Arman Bhuiyan, Satyajit Sengupta, Naveen Padmaraju, Ashutosh Arya, Farooq Abdullah Shaik, Rohit Deshmoyni, Sandeep Kumar.

Captain: Satyajit Sengupta. Vice-captain: Kranthi Venkataswamy.