PCR vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s ECS T10 Prague Match - May 7th, 2021

Prague CC Rooks will take on United CC in the 20th match of the ECS T10 Prague on Friday.

Prague CC Rooks have played two matches in the ECS T10 Prague so far, losing both. They will head into Friday's fixture on the back of a four-wicket loss to Prague Spartans Vanguards.

United CC, meanwhile, have played three matches in the ECS T10 Prague thus far. Much like Prague CC Rooks, they are also yet to win a game in the competition. Brno Rangers defeated United CC by seven runs in their last game.

Squads to choose from:

Prague CC Rooks

Kamaldeep Singh, Rohit Deshmoyni, Jinnu Panilet, Manish Sahijwani, Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Vishwanathan, Naveen Padmaraju, Dijo Vincent, Naveen Gunasekaran, Avinash Kumar, Vinod Suthar, Jeet Shah, Christopher Tebb, Dipankumar Patel, Sumeet Malik, Jahangir Wani, Murali Krishna, Abhishek Pal, Dan Casey

United CC

Pramod Bagauly (c), Piyush Singh Baghel, Abhimanyu Singh, Neelesh Pandit, Pramod Bagauly, Chetan Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Rhuturaj Magare, Ghanshyam Kumar, Amit Pangarkar, Chaitanya Parchure, Meet Parikh, Saurabh Awati, Mustafa Nawab, Kunal Deshmukh, Shashvat Raizada, Abhishek Deshpande, Ritesh Khanna, Ayush Sharma, Rakesh Bomishetti, Vivek Shankar, Manish Singh, Senthil Kumar

Predicted Playing XIs

Prague CC Rooks

Manish Sahijwani, Sujith Gopalakrishnan, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Vishwanathan, Naveen Padmaraju, Dijo Vincent, Naveen Gunasekaran, Avinash Kumar, Vinod Suthar, Jeet Shah, Christopher Tebb

United CC

Abhimanyu Singh, Rhuturaj Magare, Pramod Bagauly (c), Piyushsingh Baghel, Ayush Sharma, Mustafa Nawab, Shyamal Joshi, Ritesh Khanna, Chetan Sharma, Amit Pangarkar (wk), Neelesh Pandit

Match Details

Match: Prague CC Rooks vs United CC, 20th Match

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Date and Time: 7th May, 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague is favorable to the bowlers, especially the pacers, who can extract a lot of seam movement and bounce off the surface. The average score at the venue in the T10 format is 41 runs.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PCR vs UCC)

Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions PCR vs UCC - ECS T10 Prague

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Singh, K V Balakrishnan, J Panilet, R Magare, A Sharma, N Padmaraju, P Baghel, P Bagauly, M Nawab, R Deshmoyni, M Sahijwani

Captain: A Sharma. Vice-Captain: N Padmaraju

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Singh, K V Balakrishnan, J Panilet, R Magare, S Joshi, A Sharma, N Padmaraju, P Baghel, M Nawab, R Deshmoyni, M Sahijwani

Captain: P Baghel. Vice-Captain: M Nawab