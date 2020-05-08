PCU v CHI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Taipei T10 League Match - May 9th, 2020

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy

The PCCT United and Chiayi Swingers will square off in the third qualification pool game of the day and will be keen to book their spot in the semifinals of the competition.

United will come into the competition with the upper hand, having won two of their three group stage encounters while the Swingers will need to overcome their 'underdogs' tag to pick up a victory.

The two sides faced off in the final group stage match of the Taipei T10 League, a match which saw United romp home to a massive 56-run victory.

Squads to choose from

PCCT United: Muhammad Mujahid (C), Amin Uddin, Ansar Ali, Asif Tanoli, Danish Mehmood, Joseph Praveen, Khalid Siddiqui, Khurame, Meer Shuib Farooque, Mohsin Khan, Mr Hatmi, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mushtaq, Ninad Malwade, Prakash Malliah, Qazi Mazhar-ul-Haq, Raja Akhtar, Saif Sindhu, Shaban Mujahid, Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai, Shiv Rawat, Usman Javed.

Chiayi Swingers: Saurabh Hajari (C), Abhijeet Utekar, Deepak Mishra, Devesh Barshilia, Jeevan Galdar, Manoj Thorat, Nitish Nair, Prashant Lokhande, Pruthvi More, Rajsingh Chandan, Shriyansh Shankar, Shubham Pawar, Sidhesh Pilankar, Sourabh Patil, Swaraj Shevagan, Vishwajit Tawar, Yogesh Rajput.

Predicted Playing XIs

PCCT United: Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mujahid (C), Shahzad Khan Muhamma, Ninad Malwade, Asif Tanoli, Usman Javed, Shiv Rawat, Danish Mehmood, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Muhammad Mushtaq, Meer Shuib Farooque.

Chiayi Swingers: Devesh Barshilia, Deepak Mishra, Vishwajit S Tawar, Pruthvi More, Saurabh Hajari (C), Sidhesh Pilankar, Nitish Nair, Swaraj Shevgan, Rajsingh Chandan, Yogesh Rajput, Prashant Lakhande.

Match Details

Match: PCCT United v Chiayi Swingers

Date: May 9th, 2020 at 1.00 PM IST

Advertisement

Venue: Yingfeng Ground in Songshan district

Pitch Report

From the 12 group stage matches contested thus far, only seven totals of over 90 have been registered in the competition, highlighting the challenges posed for the batsmen to score runs. With cloud covering expected for this game, scores of 80-90 will be challenging to chase.

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PCU v CHI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Tanoli; S Rawat, S Muhammandzai, D Barshilia; V Tawar, U Javed, M Zafar, S Pilankar; P More, Q Mazhar-ul-Haq, M Shuib-Farooque.

Captain - S Muhammandzai, Vice-captain - V Tawar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Chandan; S Muhammandzai, D Barshilia, S Hajari; V Tawar, U Javed, M Zafar, N Nair; P More, M Shuib-Farooque, D Mehmood.

Captain - D Barshilia, Vice-captain - U Javed

All matches of the Taipei T10 League 2020 will be streamed live on the Sports Tiger app.