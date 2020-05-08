PCU v ISM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Taipei T10 League Match - May 9th, 2020

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy

The second match of the qualification pool stages from Group B of the Taipei T10 League 2020 will witness an exciting clash between PCCT United and ICCT Smashers.

While the Smashers will be coming into this game immediately after a match against the Chiayi Swingers, United will be playing their first game of the qualification pool.

United finished second on the Taipei T10 League points table with two wins from three group stage matches and could walk into this game as the favourites to register a victory.

Squads to choose from

PCCT United: Muhammad Mujahid (C), Amin Uddin, Ansar Ali, Asif Tanoli, Danish Mehmood, Joseph Praveen, Khalid Siddiqui, Khurame, Meer Shuib Farooque, Mohsin Khan, Mr Hatmi, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mushtaq, Ninad Malwade, Prakash Malliah, Qazi Mazhar-ul-Haq, Raja Akhtar, Saif Sindhu, Shaban Mujahid, Shahzad Khan Muhammandzai, Shiv Rawat, Usman Javed.

ICCT Smashers: Nirav Shah (C), Arya Shah, Dev Shah, Devang Shah, Dirvesh Jain, Manan Shah, Manoj Ladha, Mohit Gaur, Priyesh Shah, Neel Bhimani, Rajesh Mehta, Sachin Bhimani, Sandeep Patel, Sandeep Roonwal, Sanjay Patel, Sanjay Zaveri, Shrey Doshi, Sonik Shah, Ujjaval Vekariya, Vinit Chattrani.

Predicted Playing XIs

PCCT United: Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Muhammad Mujahid (C), Shahzad Khan Muhamma, Ninad Malwade, Asif Tanoli, Usman Javed, Shiv Rawat, Danish Mehmood, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Muhammad Mushtaq, Meer Shuib Farooque.

ICCT Smashers: Vinit Chattrani, Rajesh Mehta, Sandeep Patel, Devang Shah, Shrey Doshi, Mohit Gaur, Sanjay Zaveri, Ujjaval Vekariya, Nirav Shah (C), Dirvesh Jain, Neel Bhimani.

Match Details

Match: PCCT United v ICCT Smashers

Date: May 9th, 2020 at 11.00 AM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Ground in Songshan district

Pitch Report

Despite the irregular surface of the ground, batsmen have managed to find a way to pick up the boundaries and also rotate the strike, making scores in excess of 75. With some swing available for the pacers, the team batting first will need to make anything more than 80-85 to have an advantage.

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PCU v ISM Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Tanoli, V Chattrani; S Muhammandzai, R Mehta, D Jain, M Mujahid; D Shah, S Patel; Q Mazhar-ul-Haq, S Doshi, M Mushtaq.

Captain - D Shah, Vice-captain - S Muhammandzai

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Tanoli; S Muhammandzai, R Mehta, D Jain, S Rawat; D Shah, S Patel; M Shuib-Farooque, Q Mazhar-ul-Haq, S Doshi, M Mushtaq.

Captain - R Mehta, Vice-captain - Q Mazhar-ul-Haq

All matches of the Taipei T10 League 2020 will be streamed live on the Sports Tiger app.