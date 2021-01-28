PD vs QAL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Abu Dhabi T10 League Match - Jan 29th, 2021

Match 4 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 has the Pune Devils taking on the Qalandars at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.

The Qalandars, who boast of explosive players like Tom Banton and Ben Dunk, will get their first taste of T10 action this year with this fixture.

They possess a well-balanced side filled with experience and talent and will be eyeing a winning start to their campaign. While their batting unit has a lot of firepower, their bowlers - Chris Jordan in particular - will be key to their fortunes in the long run.

Their opponents, Pune Devils, gave a good account of themselves in their previous game against the Deccan Gladiators.

Riding on the fortunes of Chadwick Walton and captain Nasir Hossain, the Devils will fancy their chances given they have already played a game in this tournament. Adding the duo of Hardus Viljoen and Mohd Amir makes it even more interesting in the match's context.

Although both teams are well-equipped to take on the challenges of the T10 format, the Devils might hold the advantage ahead of this fixture. However, the Qalandars have a resourceful bowling attack in their ranks, which should make things difficult for the Devils.

All in all, an entertaining game of cricket beckons at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium to kickstart a triple-header on Friday.

Squads to choose from

Pune Devils

Waheed Ahmad, Mohammad Amir, Munis Ansari, Vriitya Aravind, Sam Billings, Mohammad Boota, Nasir Hossain, Chamara Kapugedera, Karan KC, Asif Khan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dinesh Kumar, Kennar Lewis, Ajantha Mendis, Dawid Malan, Malinda Pushkapumara, Darwish Rasooli, Devon Thomas, Hardus Viljoen, Chadwick Walton, Sam Wisniewski.

Qalandars

Shahid Afridi, Tom Banton, Chris Jordan, Samit Patel, Phil Salt, Sohail Tanvir, Asif Ali, Ahmad Daniyal, Sohail Akhtar, Sharjeel Khan, Sultan Ahmad, Fayyaz Ahmed, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammed Taha, Khurshid Anwar, Ben Dunk

Predicted Playing 11

Pune Devils

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Vriitya Aravind (WK), Chadwick Walton, Kennar Lewis, Darwish Rasooli, Asif Khan, Nasir Hossain (C), Hardus Viljoen, Karan KC, Munis Ansari, Mohammad Amir.

Qalandars

Tom Banton (WK), Sharjeel Khan, Asif Ali, Ben Dunk, Sohail Akthar, Samit Patel, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Taha, Sultan Ahmad, Sohail Tanvir and Azmatullah Omarzai

Match Details

Match: Pune Devils vs Qalandars, Match 4

Date: January 29, 2021, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Although there should be some swing on offer for the new ball bowlers, the ball should skid on nicely to the bat.

With this being an evening fixture, either side would want to bat first and make use of the conditions first up. 100 should be a bare minimum at this venue although either side's bowling attack might have other plans on their minds.

PD vs QAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PD vs QAL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Dunk, Chadwick Walton, Tom Banton, Darwish Rasooli, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Samit Patel, Nasir Hossain, Mohd Amir, Hardus Viljoen, Sohail Tanvir and Chris Jordan

Captain: Tom Banton, Vice-Captain: Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Dunk, Chadwick Walton, Tom Banton, Darwish Rasooli, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Samit Patel, Nasir Hossain, Munis Ansari, Hardus Viljoen, Sohail Tanvir and Chris Jordan

Captain: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Vice-Captain: Tom Banton