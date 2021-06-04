PDSC vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka Premier League T20 Match - Jun 04, 2021

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club will be up against Gazi Group Cricketers in the 15th match of the Dhaka Premier League T20 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Friday.

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club registered a 19-run win over Khelaghar in their last outing. They are currently fifth in the Dhaka Premier League T20 points table with a win from their two matches; their opening fixture against Brothers Union was abandoned due to rain.

Gazi Group Cricketers, on the other hand, have also managed to win one out of their two matches and are currently seventh in the Dhaka Premier League T20 standings. They will head into the encounter on the back of a seven-wicket win over Sheikh Jamal.

Squads to choose from

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club

Farhad Reza (C), Marshall Ayub, Imran Uzzaman (WK), Raihan Uddin, Shamim Hossain, Abu Sayem Chowdhury, Asif Ahmed Ratul, Joyraj Shaikh Emon, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tauqir Khan, Towfif Khan, Shafiqul Islam, Enamul Haque Jr, Sharifullah, Fazle Mahmud, Taibur Rahman, Saif Hassan and Kamrul Islam.

Gazi Group Cricketers

Hasan Mahmud, Sanjit Saha Deep, Akbar Ali (WK), Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nahid Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Rakibul Atiq, Mahmudullah (C), Mominul Haque, Ariful Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed and Zakir Hasan.

Probable Playing XIs

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club

Farhad Reza (C), Fazle Mahmud, Imran Uzzaman (WK), Saif Hassan, Marshall Ayub, Shamim Hossain, Sharifullah, Taibur Rahman, Kamrul Islam, Enamul Haque Jr, Rejaur Rahman Raza.

Gazi Group Cricketers

Mahmudullah (C), Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Akbar Ali (WK), Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Zakir Hasan, Ariful Haque, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Mukidul Islam, Nahid Hasan.

Match Details

Match: Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Gazi Group Cricketers, Match 15, Dhaka Premier League T20

Date & Time: 4th June 2021, 05:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shere Bangla National Stadium is better suited to spinners than pacers. The track remains true for the entire duration of the match, with the average first innings score at the venue being 130 runs. Both teams will want to chase upon upon winning the toss.

Dhaka Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PDSC vs GGC)

PDSC vs GGC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Dhaka Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Imran Uzzaman, Mahmudullah, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Fazle Mahmud, Farhad Reza, Mahedi Hasan, Kamrul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mukidul Islam.

Captain: Soumya Sarkar. Vice-captain: Mahedi Hasan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zakir Hasan, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Saif Hassan, Fazle Mahmud, Farhad Reza, Mahedi Hasan, Kamrul Islam, Sharifullah, Nasum Ahmed, Mukidul Islam.

Captain: Mahmudullah. Vice-captain: Saif Hassan.

