PDSC vs MSC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Dhaka Premier League T20 Match - June 26th, 2021

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club will take on Mohammedan Sporting Club in a Super League stage game of the Dhaka Premier League T20 on Saturday.

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have been in great form in the Dhaka Premier League T20, finishing second in the group stage. They have won two of their four Super League phase games and are currently third in the standings. Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club defeated Prime Bank Cricket Club by five wickets in their last match.

With six wins from 11 matches, Mohammedan Sporting Club finished fifth in the group stage. However, they have been in woeful form in the Super League phase, losing four in four. Mohammedan Sporting Club, who are currently rock-bottom in the Dhaka Premier League T20 standings, will head into Saturday's match on the back of a three-wicket loss to Gazi Group Cricketers.

Squads to choose from:

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club

Farhad Reza, Marshal Ayub, Imranuzzaman, Raihan Uddin, Abu Sayem Chowdhury, Asif Ahmed Ratul, Joyraj Shaikh Emon, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tauqir Khan, Towfif Khan, Shafiqul Islam, Enamul Haque Jr, Sharifullah, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Taibur Rahman Parvez, Saif Hassan, Kamrul Islam Rabbi.

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Asif Hossain Mitul, Shakil Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan, Shamsur Rahman Shuvo, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abu Hider Rony, Abu Jayed Rahi, Nadif Chowdhury, Irfan Sukkur, Mahmudul Hasan Limon, Abdul Majid, Avishek Mitra

Predicted Playing XIs

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club

Sharifullah, Imran Uzzaman (wk), Saif Hassan, Fazle Mahmud, Marshall Ayub, Shamim Hossain, Farhad Reza (c), Kamrul Islam, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Enamul Haque Jnr, Shafiqul Islam.

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Abdul Mazid, Mahmudul Hasan, Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Shamsur Rahman, Irfan Sukkur, Nadif Chowdhury, Shuvagata Hom, Abu Hider, Ruyel Miah, Asif Hasan, Abu Jayed

Match Details

Match: Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club, Dhaka Premier League T20

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date and Time: 26th June, 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium has something in it for both the batsmen and bowlers. While the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers will have to bowl tight lines and lengths to stop the leakage of runs and pick up pickets. Batting could prove to be difficult in the second innings, with the average score at the venue being 140.

Dhaka Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PDSC vs MSC)

PDSC vs MSC Dream11 Tips - Dhaka Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: I Sukkur, I Uzzaman, S Hassan, M Parvez Hossain, S Patwari, S Hom, M Hasan, F Reza, Sharifullah, K I Rabbi, A Jayed

Captain: S Hom. Vice-captain: S Hassan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: I Sukkur, I Uzzaman, S Hassan, M Parvez Hossain, S Patwari, S Hom, M Hasan, F Reza, Sharifullah, K I Rabbi, A Jayed

Captain: Sharifullah. Vice-captain: I Sukkur

Edited by Samya Majumdar