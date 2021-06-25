PDSC vs MSC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Dhaka T20 match - June 26th, 2021

The Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club will lock horns with the Mohammedan Sporting Club in Match No. 15 of the Super League of Dhaka T20 League 2021.

Moving towards the end of the Super League phase, both teams will be playing their last game. Both teams’ fate in this year’s edition has already been scripted. The Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club will be advancing to the next cycle while the Mohammedan Sporting Club will be packing their bags.

In the last game between the two units, the Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club emerged as the winners by 22 runs. Although the scheduled game will not be of much significance to either side, there will still be a different outlook towards the game for both units.

With that in mind, here are three players who can be picked as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team in this Dhaka T20 League encounter:

#3 Saif Hassan

Saif Hasan is a middle-order batsman who plays for Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club in the Dhaka T20 league. He is the club's highest run-getter this season, having scored 354 runs in total.

Saif has all the shots in his repertoire, which makes him a complete T20 batsman. His part-time off-spinners can add value to the cause of the team.

#2 Kamrul Islam Rabbi

England - Tour Match

The right-arm fast bowler of the Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, has picked up 25 wickets thus far in the ongoing edition of the Dhaka T20 League. He is the club's highest wicket-taker this season and has two 4-wicket hauls to his name.

#1 Imran Uzzaman

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club’s wicketkeeper opening batsman, Imran Uzzaman, is a fierce striker of the ball. In his previous outing against the Mohammedan Sporting Club, he came out all guns blazing and played a rampant knock of 44 runs off just 14 balls.

So far this season, Imran Uzzaman has amassed 252 runs at an average of 21 and a strike rate of over 130.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee