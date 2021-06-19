PDSC vs SJDC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Dhaka T20 match - June 20th, 2021

In the fourth Super League match of Dhaka T20 Cricket League 2021, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club (PDSC) will go up against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club (SJDC).

With rain playing spoilsport, both teams are coming into this fixture having split points with their opposition.

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club finished the group stage on a high in second spot. Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, on the other hand, managed to sneak into the Super League pool by a close margin as they finished in sixth position.

With two crucial points up for grabs, both teams will battle hard to start their Super League campaign with a win.

Here are three players who could be your captain and vice-captain picks for the Dhaka T20 League 2021 match between Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club.

#3 Shamim Hossain

Shamim Hossain will represent PDSC in Dhaka T20

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club's middle-order batsman Shamim Hossain is very crafty and can score quick runs. He is also a handy bowler who can chip in a few overs during the game.

In the previous match against SJDC, Shamim played a brilliant innings of 49* runs off just 19 balls. So far in eight innings, he has scored 160 runs at a good strike rate. With the ball, Shamim has seven wickets to his name.

#2 Ziaur Rahman

Ziaur Rahman will represent SJDC in Dhaka T20

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club all-rounder Ziaur Rahman has played a key role in the group stage matches. His batting and bowling prowess has been crucial to the team's success.

So far this season, Ziaur has been in decent form. Coming lower down the order to bat, Ziaur Rahman did not get many opportunities to put up a big score. In seven innings so far, he has amassed 142 runs. Ziaur has impressed with the ball as well, with 10 wickets to his name.

#1 Kamrul Islam

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club pacer Kamrul Islam has impressed everyone with the ball in the Dhaka T20 League 2021. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker so far in this year’s edition, with 20 wickets to his name.

Kamrul Islam also bowled a magnificent spell of 4/24 against the Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club when the two teams last squared off in the Dhaka T20 league.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee