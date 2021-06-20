PDSC vs SJDC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka T20 Match - June 21st, 2021

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club will take on Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the 71st match of the Dhaka Premier League T20 on 21st June at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have qualified for the Super League of the tournament after finishing in third position. They have won seven out of their ten games this season.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club qualified for the Super League after finishing in fifth spot, having won six of their ten matches.

In the last encounter between the two sides, Dhanmondi Club came out on top, defeating Prime Doleshwar by three wickets. They would surely want to replicate the same result in this match too.

Squads to choose from

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club

Farhad Reza, Marshal Ayub, Imranuzzaman, Raihan Uddin, Abu Sayem Chowdhury, Asif Ahmed Ratul, Joyraj Shaikh Emon, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tauqir Khan, Towfif Khan, Shafiqul Islam, Enamul Haque Jr, Sharifullah, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Taibur Rahman Parvez, Saif Hassan, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Mashrafe Mortaza, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Ashraful, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Ziaur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Tanvir Haider, Mohammad Ilyas, Fardeen Hasan Ani, Enamul Haque Enam, Salauddin Shakil, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mehrab Hossain Joshi, Suhrawardi Shuvo, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shakil Ali, Abdul Halim

Probable Playing XIs

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club

Farhad Reza, Enamul Haque Jnr, Fazle Mahmud, Kamrul Islam, Marshall Ayub, Imran Uzzaman, Sharifullah, Rejaur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Shamim Patwari, Taibur Rahman

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Ebadot Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Shykat Ali, Nurul Hasan, Sohrawordi Shuvo, Elias Sunny, Tanbir Hayder, Nasir Hossain, Anamul Haque, Salauddin Sakil, Mohammad Ashraful

Match Details

Match: Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Date and Time: June 21st, 2021, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Shere Bangla National Stadium has been a balanced one so far. The ball comes onto the bat nicely in the initial stages of the match but as the game progresses we might see some spin and bounce coming off the surface assisting the spinners.

PDSC vs SJDC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PDSC vs SJDC Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nurul Hasan, Imran Uzzaman, Shykat Ali, Saif Hassan, Shamim Patwari, Farhad Reza, Elias Sunny, Ziaur Rahman, Sharifullah, Ebadot Hossain, Salauddin Sakil

Captain: Ziaur Rahman Vice-captain: Saif Hassan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Imran Uzzaman, Shykat Ali, Saif Hassan, Mohammad Ashraful, Shamim Patwari, Elias Sunny, Ziaur Rahman, Kamrul Islam Rabbi, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Ebadot Hossain, Salauddin Sakil

Captain: Shykat Ali Vice-captain: Imran Uzzaman

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee