PEA vs RUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Kerala Women’s T20 (KCA Pink T20 Challengers) - April 4th, 2021

Team Pearl will take on Team Ruby in KCA Pink T20 Challengers fixture on Sunday.

Team Pearl are yet to win a game in the KCA Pink T20 Challengers, having played five matches so far. They were defeated by Team Sapphire in their last outing. It has been a horrendous campaign for Team Pearl, who have nothing but pride to play for.

Meanwhile, Team Ruby have won four of their last five KCA Pink T20 Challengers matches. They have won back-to-back games against Team Sapphire and Team Emerald and would like to extend their winning run.

Squads to choose from:

Team Pearl

Keerthi James (c), Drishna N K, Drishya I V, Sooya Sukumar, B Souparnika, Aleena Shibu, Yuvanthika R, Aswathi Babu, Darsana Mohanan, Nandana, Sneha M, Maria George, Jisna Joseph, Akhila P, Sourabhya P, Bhadra Parameswaran, Jisha Jaimon

Team Ruby

Shani Sasidharan (c), Jilu George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Aswathy Mol, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anasara Santosh, Mrudhula Suresh, Najla Noushad, Ajanya T P, Ragi Mohan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk), Jayalekshmi Dev, Aleena Ann Joy, Gayathri S, Soniya Babu, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Nithuna K R, Drisya

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Team Pearl

Keerthi James (c), Drishna N K, Drishya I V, Sooya Sukumar, B Souparnika, Aleena Shibu, Yuvanthika R, Aswathi Babu, Darsana Mohanan, Nandana, Sneha M

Team Ruby

Shani Sasidharan (c), Jilu George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Aswathy Mol, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anasara Santosh, Mrudhula Suresh, Najla Noushad, Ajanya T P, Ragi Mohan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk)

Match Details

Match: Team Pearl vs Team Ruby

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alapuzzha

Date & Time: 4th April, 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground favors the batters, with scores in excess of 100 being pretty common here. The track is better suited to the spinners than the pacers. The average first innings score at the venue is 98.

KCA Pink T20 Challengers Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PEA vs RUB)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Aswathi, T Shani, A Akshaya, S Sooya, CMC Najla, J Keerthi, IV Drishya, TP Ajanya, MAJ Aswathy, M Darsana, VS Mrudhula

Captain: T Shani, Vice-captain: James Keerthi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Aswathi, D Jayalekshmi, T Shani, A Akshaya, S Sooya, CMC Najla, J Keerthi, TP Ajanya, MAJ Aswathy, M Darsana, VS Mrudhula

Captain: A Akshaya, Vice-captain: CMC Najla