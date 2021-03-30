PEA vs RUB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Kerala Women's T20 (KCA Pink T20 Challengers) Match - March 30th, 2021

Team Pearl will take on Team Ruby in a KCA Pink T20 Challengers fixture on Wednesday.

Team Pearl have begun their KCA Pink T20 Challengers campaign on a positive note, winning their first two games against Team Amber and Team Emerald by four wickets and six wickets respectively. However, Team Pearl’s unbeaten streak came to an end in their last outing as Team Sapphire defeated them by eight runs.

Team Ruby, on the other hand, lost their opening KCA Pink T20 Challengers fixture against Team Sapphire by six wickets. They then bounced back with a pretty dominant 73run victory over Team Emerald.

Squads to choose from:

Team Pearl

Keerthi James (c), Drishna N K, Drishya I V, Sooya Sukumar, B Souparnika, Aleena Shibu, Yuvanthika R, Aswathi Babu, Darsana Mohanan, Nandana, Sneha M, Maria George, Jisna Joseph, Akhila P, Sourabhya P, Bhadra Parameswaran, Jisha Jaimon

Team Ruby

Shani Sasidharan (c), Jilu George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Aswathy Mol, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anasara Santosh, Mrudhula Suresh, Najla Noushad, Ajanya T P, Ragi Mohan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk), Jayalekshmi Dev, Aleena Ann Joy, Gayathri S, Soniya Babu, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Nithuna K R, Drisya

Predicted Playing XIs

Team Pearl

Keerthi James (c), Drishna N K, Drishya I V, Sooya Sukumar, B Souparnika, Aleena Shibu, Yuvanthika R, Aswathi Babu, Darsana Mohanan, Nandana, Sneha M

Team Ruby

Shani Sasidharan (c), Jilu George, Akshaya Sadanandan, Aswathy Mol, Sreekrishna Haridas, Anasara Santosh, Mrudhula Suresh, Najla Noushad, Ajanya T P, Ragi Mohan, Jayalekshmi Jayachandran (wk)

Match Details

Match: Team Pearl vs Team Ruby

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alapuzzha

Date & Time: 30th March, 2021, 2:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground favors the batsmen and scores above 100 are common here. The track is better suited to spinners than pacers. The average first innings score at the venue is 98.

KCA Pink T20 Challengers Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PEA vs RUB)

PEA vs RUB Dream11 Tips - KCA Pink T20 Challengers

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Aswathi, T Shani, A Akshaya, S Aleena, S Sooya, J Keerthi, I V Drishya, T P Ajanya, MAJ Aswathy, Nandana, VS Mrudhula

Captain: James Keerthi. Vice-captain: Shibu Aleena

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Aswathi, T Shani, A Akshaya, S Aleena, S Sooya, J Keerthi, I V Drishya, CMC Najla, MAJ Aswathy, Nandana, M Darsana

Captain: T Shani. Vice-captain: A Akshaya