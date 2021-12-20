PEA vs RUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for KCA T20 Pink Challenge 2021, Match 8

Team Pearl (PEA) will take on Team Ruby (RUB) in the eighth match of the KCA T20 Pink Challenge 2021 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Monday.

Team Pearl beat Team Sapphire by two wickets in their last KCA T20 Pink Challenge 2021 match. They successfully chased down 111 runs to bag three important points. Team Ruby, meanwhile, lost their match against Team Emerald by 23 runs. They needed 93 runs to win, but ended up getting bundled out for just 69.

PEA vs RUB Probable Playing 11 Today

PEA XI

Jisna Joseph, Aswathy Babu, Sabin Miriam Keziah, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Keerthi James, Ganesh Divya, Anusree Anil Kumar, Loordh Nithya, TP Sruthi, Aleena Shibu, Anju Rajan-I

RUB XI

Akshaya Sadanandan, M Abina, Siha Santosh, MP Aleena, Sayoojya Salilan, C K Maneesha, Najla Noushad, Jipsa Joseph, NR Anjana, Aleena Ann Joy, M Aiswarya

Match Details

PEA vs RUB, KCA T20 Pink Challenge 2021, Match 8

Date and Time: 20th December, 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Santana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to favor the bowlers, who will dominate the proceedings. The highest score over the last four games played at the venue has been 128 and anything around 120 could prove to be par on this wicket. The team winning the toss should look to bat first.

Today’s PEA vs RUB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Babu could prove to be an effective wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. She will be crucial in the middle order for Team Pearl and is also safe behind the stumps.

Batter

G Divya can play the role of a finisher. In the previous match against Team Sapphire, she scored 23 runs, with her knock including two boundaries and as many sixes.

All-rounders

A Kumar Anusree has been in fine form with the ball in the KCA T20 Pink Challenge 2021, picking up four wickets already. She can also contribute with useful runs when needed. Anusree could prove to be a wonderful multiplier pick for your PEA vs RUB Dream11 fantasy team.

Team Ruby captain A Sadanandan is known to lead with responsibility. She has scored 69 runs and taken two wickets in two KCA T20 Pink Challenge 2021 games. Making her a captaincy choice wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Bowler

L Nithya has been incredibly consistent with the ball, taking four wickets in three KCA T20 Pink Challenge 2021 matches so far.

Top 5 best players to pick in PEA vs RUB Dream11 prediction team

L Nithya (PEA) – 207 points

A Kumar Anusree (PEA) – 187 points

A Sadanandan (RUB) – 166 points

J Keerthi (PEA) – 167 points

N Noushad (RUB) – 105 points

Important stats for PEA vs RUB Dream11 prediction team

L Nithya: 22 runs and 4 wickets

A Kumar Anusree: 10 runs and 4 wickets

A Sadanandan: 69 runs and 2 wickets

PEA vs RUB Dream11 Prediction Today (KCA T20 Pink Challenge 2021)

PEA vs RUB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - KCA T20 Pink Challenge 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Babu, M Abina, G Divya, J Jisna, S Salilan, A Kumar Anusree, A Sadanandan, L Nithya, J Keerthi, N Noushad, M Aleena

Captain: A Sadanandan. Vice-captain: A Kumar Anusree.

PEA vs RUB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - KCA T20 Pink Challenge 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Babu, A Ponnukuttan, G Divya, J Jisna, S Salilan, A Kumar Anusree, A Sadanandan, L Nithya, J Keerthi, N Noushad, M Aleena

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: L Nithya. Vice-captain: A Babu.

Edited by Samya Majumdar