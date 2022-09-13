PEA vs RUB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022, Match 8

The eighth match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022 will be played on Tuesday at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha between Team Pearl (PEA) and Team Ruby (RUB). Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PEA vs RUB Dream11 prediction for today's KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022 game.

Team Pearl began their campaign with a six-wicket victory over Team Amber before falling to Team Emerald in their second game. In the meantime, they defeated Team Sapphire by nine wickets in their third game, thanks to an impressive bowling performance from Minnu and Rajan, who picked up three and two wickets, respectively.

They will look to extend their winning streak against Team Ruby, who have yet to find a balanced XI and have lost both games in a row.

PEA vs RUB, Match Details

The eighth match of the KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022 between Team Pearl and Team Ruby will be played on September 13 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha.

The game is set to take place at 01:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PEA vs RUB, Match 8, KCA Pink T20 Challengers 2022

Date & Time: September 13, 2022, 01:00 pm IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: Fancode

PEA vs RUB, Pitch Report

The Sanatana Dharma College Ground track is conducive to bowlers. Batters have struggled here, and bowlers can extract movement from both ends. The average first innings score here is 96.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches Won by team batting first: 1

Matches Won by team bowling first: 4

Average 1st innings score: 96

Average 2nd innings score: 92

PEA vs RUB Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Team Pearl: WLWLW

Team Ruby: LLLWW

PEA vs RUB Probable Playing 11 today

Team Pearl injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Team Pearl Probable Playing XI :

Minnu Mani (c), Malavika Sabu, Vaishna M P (wk), Aleena MP, Soorya Sukumar, Vinaya Surendran, Aiswarya M, Aleena Shibu, Sneha K R, Anju Rajan, Alka A Suresh

Team Ruby injury/team news

No injury concerns.

Team Ruby Probable Playing XI :

Keerthi James (c), Aswathy Babu (wk), Darsana Mohanan, Aleena Surendran, Biby Sebastin, Urvasi SR, Aparna K K, Joshitha VJ, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Siha Santosh, Jisha Jaimon

PEA vs RUB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

M P Vaishna (31 runs in three matches, Average: 7.50)

After going out on a duck in the first game, MP Vaishna slowly began to find her rhythm, scoring 12 and 31 runs, respectively. She is expected to play another sensible knock.

Top Batter Pick

Sabu Malavika (85 runs in three matches, Average: 42.50)

Sabu is a technically strong batter who has performed well against spinners by playing sweeps perfectly. She has smashed 85 runs at an average of 42.50 in three games and could be a good bet for today's match.

Top All-rounder Pick

Mani Minnu (73 runs & 5 wickets in three matches, Average: 10.20)

Minnu has had a fantastic season with both the bat and the ball, and her consistency has led to her team's success thus far. Her off-spin bowling has paid off handsomely, with five wickets at an average of 10.20 in three matches, making her a multiplier pick for today's game.

Top Bowler Pick

Sukumar Soorya (6 wickets & 34 runs in three matches, Average: 3.16)

She is a talented player who has excelled with both the bat and the ball. Soorya has taken six wickets at an average of 3.16 and has scored 34 runs in three games. She is a must-have player for your PEA vs RUB Dream11 fantasy team because of her all-around skill-set.

PEA vs RUB match captain and vice-captain choices

Aleena Shibu

She is another standout bowler for her team and has provided crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs when needed. She has taken three wickets in as many games with an average of 11.00, making her an excellent captain's choice for today's game.

Anju Rajan

She is a valuable player in the Pearl lineup who has been effective with both the bat and the ball, taking three wickets in three games at an average of 10.66, and is an excellent choice for the vice-captaincy.

5 must-picks with player stats for PEA vs RUB Dream11 fantasy cricket

Player Player Stats Soorya Sukumar 34 runs in three matches Siha Santosh 31 runs in two matches Urvasi S R 30 runs in two matches Keerthi James Two wickets in two matches Anju Rajan Three wickets in two matches

PEA vs RUB match expert tips 8th match

Aleena Surendran has played only two games but has shown great touch in her relatively short but effective innings. She is a technically sound batter who has scored 39 runs at an average of 39.00 in two matches and could be an excellent differential pick for today's game.

PEA vs RUB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 8th match, Head To Head League

PEA vs RUB Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: M P Vaishna

Batters: Malavika Sabu, Aleena Shibu, Siha Santosh

All-Rounders: Darsana Mohanan, Aleena Surendran, Keerthi James, Minnu Mani

Bowlers: Rajan Anju, Soorya Sukumar, Joshitha VJ

PEA vs RUB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 8th match, Grand League

PEA vs RUB Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: M P Vaishna

Batters: Malavika Sabu, Aleena Shibu, Urvasi SR

All-Rounders: Darsana Mohanan, Aleena Surendran, Keerthi James, Minnu Mani

Bowlers: Rajan Anju, Soorya Sukumar, Vinaya Surendran

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee