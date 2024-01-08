PEL vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Barbados T10 2023, Match 19

The 19th match of the Barbados T10 2023 will see Pelicans (PEL) square off against Warriors (WAR) at the Desmond Haynes Oval in Bridgetown on Monday, January 8.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PEL vs WAR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Pelicans have won four of their last seven matches. On the other hand, the Warriors have won only two of their last six matches. The Warriors are having a very bad season, and the Pelicans are the clear favorites to win today's match.

PEL vs WAR Match Details

The 19th match of the Barbados T10 2023 will be played on January 8 at the Desmond Haynes Oval in Bridgetown. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST.

The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PEL vs WAR, Match 19

Date and Time: 8th January 2023, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Desmond Haynes Oval, Bridgetown

Pitch Report

The pitch at Desmond Haynes Oval in Bridgetown assists batters, especially those who are hard hitters of the ball. The spinners will be handy in the middle overs. The last match here was played between Guardians and Pelicans, where a total of 192 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

PEL vs WAR Form Guide

PEL - Won 4 of their last 7 matches

WAR - Won 2 of their last 7 matches

PEL vs WAR Probable Playing XI

PEL Playing XI

No injury updates.

Tauron Gibson (wk), Mario Albert, Jonathan Drakes, Shian Brathwaite, Ravendra Persaud, Carlos Brathwaite (c), Jamar Ifil, Joshua Bishop, Chemar Holder, Ian Boyce, Jaden Edmund.

WAR Playing XI

No injury updates.

Zidan Harewood (wk), Jonathan Carter (c), Alcindo Holder, Kemar Smith, Jared Gilkes, Andre Marshall, Chad Williams, Marradon Bend, Zion Brathwaite, Ulric Batson, Zishan Motara.

PEL vs WAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Z Harewood

Z Harewood is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is playing well for the Warriors whenever he is getting chances and is expected to perform well in today's match. T Gibson is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Carter

J Drakes and J Carter are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters are expected to perform well. S Brathwaite is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

C Brathwaite

K Smith and C Brathwaite are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. J Ifil is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

J Edmund

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Edmund and A Marshall. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs too. J Bishop is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PEL vs WAR match captain and vice-captain choices

C Brathwaite

Since the pitch is expected to help both batters and bowlers, you can make C Brathwaite the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. Brathwaite can play exceptionally well on this pitch. He has earned 556 points in the last seven matches.

J Drakes

J Drakes is just another level beast. He loves performing against Warriors and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 403 points in the last seven matches of the season.

5 Must-Picks for PEL vs WAR, Match 19

J Drakes

J Carter

J Edmund

C Brathwaite

J Ifil

Pelicans vs Warriors Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders and top order batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pelicans vs Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Z Harewood.

Batters: J Drakes, J Carter.

All-rounders: C Brathwaite, J Ifil, M Bend, K Smith.

Bowlers: J Edmund, J Bishop, A Marshall, C Holder.

Pelicans vs Warriors Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Z Harewood.

Batters: J Drakes, J Carter.

All-rounders: C Brathwaite, J Ifil, M Bend, K Smith, U Batson.

Bowlers: J Edmund, J Blades, A Marshall.